Girl In Red has announced details of a UK and European tour for 2022. Check out dates and ticket details below.

The NME 100 alumni and previous Big Read cover star returned with the huge Finneas-produced new single ‘Serotonin‘ earlier this month, along with details of her hotly anticipated debut album ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’. Now, the Norwegian phenomenon has announced that she’ll be taking the record on the road next year.

Check out full tour dates below. Tickets are on sale from April 1 and can be pre-ordered along with the album here.

Advertisement

APRIL

30 – Glasgow, Scotland, UK (SWG3)



MAY

2 – Dublin, Ireland (Olympia Theater)

4 – Manchester, England, UK (O2 Ritz)

5 – London, England, UK (The Roundhouse)

7 – Paris, France (La Cigale)

8 – Brussels, Belgium (AB)

10 – Utrecht, Netherlands (TivoliVredenburg)

11 – Cologne, Germany (Essigfabrik)

13 – Zurich, Switzerland (Plaza)

15 – Barcelona, Spain (Razzmatazz, Room 2)

17 – Prague, Czechia (Meetfactory)

18 – Warsaw, Poland (Palladium)

20 – Berlin, Germany (Heimathafen)

21 – Hamburg, Germany (Uebel & Gefaehrlich)

22 – Copenhagen, Denmark (Vega)

24 – Stockholm, Sweden (Fryshuset, Klubben)

26 – St. Petersburg, Russia (Morze)

27 – Moscow, Russia (Glavclub)

This comes after Girl In Red also shared a new a capela live version of ‘Serotonin’, which you can check out below.

Having already shared shared the epic ‘Rue’ and ‘Midnight Love’ from the album, ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’ will be released on April 30.

“A lot of [the album] is me saying, ‘I need to stop this shit, I’ve figured out what I’m doing and I know what’s not helping me to be a happy person’,” Ulven told NME back in December. “There are a lot of those moments on the album. There’s a light at the end of the tunnel, but that doesn’t mean that there’s a long way to go. I know what I’m dealing with, but it’s about doing the hard work.

Advertisement

“That’s what I’m talking about in [recent single] ‘Rue’ – trying to get better and wanting to get better. It’s not talked about enough, you know, how hard it is to work on yourself. Self-care is about how you treat yourself. I definitely have a voice inside telling me that I suck and I hate myself, and I’m definitely confronting myself on this album.”

Recent years have seen Girl In Red release a string of singles and EPs – with ‘Chapter One’ and ‘Chapter Two’ collected together and released on vinyl as the ‘Beginnings’ compilation in 2019. Back in December, she released the one-off Christmas single ‘Two Queens In A King-sized Bed‘.