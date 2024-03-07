Girl In Red announces 2024 UK tour – including huge Wembley show

Girl In Red has announced a brief UK headline tour for later this year – find all the details below.

The Norwegian singer-songwriter/producer – real name Marie Ulven Ringheim – will hit the road this summer in support of her second album ‘I’m Doing It Again Baby!’, due for release on April 12 via Columbia (pre-order here).

Girl In Red is scheduled to perform at the legendary Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow on August 29 before making stop-offs at the O2 Apollo in Manchester (September 1) and the OVO Arena Wembley in London (3).

Tickets go on general sale at 10am next Friday (March 15) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. Alternatively, fans can access a pre-sale at the same time on Wednesday (13) by pre-ordering ‘I’m Doing It Again Baby!’ before 10am on Tuesday (12).

Girl In Red’s new 2024 UK tour dates are:

AUGUST

29 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

SEPTEMBER

01 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

03 – OVO Arena Wembley, London

Last month saw Girl In Red share the single ‘Too Much’ from her forthcoming album. The artist is set to release the title track from the project later today (March 7).

Her acclaimed debut record, ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’, arrived in 2021. NME gave the collection a four-star review, writing: “A cinematic widening of scope, ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’ occasionally leans back on some blockbuster tropes, but in the stand-out moments Ulven proves that she’s more than capable of rabble-rousing indie-rock and slow-burning yearning alike.”

Shortly before its release, Girl In Red told NME that she was already planning her next full-length project. “I just want to sit down and make a new record,” she said. “I think records are pretty hot, man. Records are sexy. Putting out a record is such a big statement nowadays.”

She continued: “You gotta have something that’s worth checking out and I’m lowkey tired of singles. I am lowkey tired of just getting a song here and there.

“I just want to get a body of work from someone. With anything in the Girl In Red project I just want to be thoughtful. With the music, I just want to put out a record because that’s what I want.”