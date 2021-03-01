Girl In Red announces debut album ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’ and new single ‘Serotonin’

Girl In Red has announced details of her long-awaited debut album ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’, as well as a new single produced by Finneas.

Taking to social media, the NME 100 alumni and previous Big Read cover star shared that her debut album will be arriving on April 30, with single ‘Serotonin’ arriving on March 3. The new track was co-produced by Finneas, Billie Eilish‘s brother and longtime collaborator.

Recent years have seen Marie Ulven, aka Girl In Red, release a string of singles and EPs – with ‘Chapter One’ and ‘Chapter Two’ collected together and released on vinyl as the ‘Beginnings’ compilation in 2019. From her upcoming debut album proper, Ulven has so far shared the epic ‘Rue‘ and ‘Midnight Love‘. Back in December, she released the one-off Christmas single ‘Two Queens In A King-sized Bed‘.

“A lot of [the album] is me saying, ‘I need to stop this shit, I’ve figured out what I’m doing and I know what’s not helping me to be a happy person’,” Ulven told NME back in December. “There are a lot of those moments on the album. There’s a light at the end of the tunnel, but that doesn’t mean that there’s a long way to go. I know what I’m dealing with, but it’s about doing the hard work.

“That’s what I’m talking about in [recent single] ‘Rue’ – trying to get better and wanting to get better. It’s not talked about enough, you know, how hard it is to work on yourself. Self-care is about how you treat yourself. I definitely have a voice inside telling me that I suck and I hate myself, and I’m definitely confronting myself on this album.”

Speaking about the sound of the record, she added:”It’s cohesive, and I’m playing a lot of piano as well as guitar. I’m not a good piano player, but I like it. You can hear that it’s been very present in my life.

“I like to play something that people don’t connect with because they’re always like, ‘Oh Girl In Red, bedroom pop, guitar girl, lo-fi’ – all of those words in one sentence. Now I’m like, ‘Oh, wait a minute, y’all don’t know what’s going to happen!’”