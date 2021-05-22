Girl In Red announces details of extensive US 2022 tour

Girl In Red has unveiled details of a new US tour – you can see all the dates below.

Norwegian singer-songwriter Marie Ulven will travel to North America for the first time next year, in support of her debut album, ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’.

The tour begins in Nashville on March 8 2022 and concludes in San Francisco on April 12.

You can see the full lists of dates below; tickets are available to buy here now.

MARCH 2022

8 – Nashville TN, Brooklyn Bowl

9 – Asheville, NC, The Orange Peel

11 – Washington DC, 9:30 Club

12 – Baltimore, MD, Rams Head Live

14 – Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Steel

15 – Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Steel

16 – Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer

18 – Boston, MA, Paradise Rock Club

19 – Montreal, QC, Club Soda

20 – Toronto, ON, Queen Elizabeth Theatre

22 – Detroit, MI, The Majestic Theatre

23 – Columbus, OH, Express Live!

24 – Chicago, IL, Metro

25 – Chicago, IL, Metro

27 – Milwaukee, WI, The Rave

28 – Minneapolis, WI, First Avenue

29 – Kansas City, MO, The Truman

31 – Austin, TX, EMO’s

APRIL 2022

1 – Houston, TX, House of Blues

2 – Dallas, TX, House of Blues

5 – Denver, CO, Gothic Theatre

6 – Salt Lake City, UT, The Complex

8 – Seattle, WA, The Showbox

9 – Portland, OR, Roseland Theatre

11 – San Fransisco, CA, The Regency Ballroom

12 – San Fransisco, CA, The Regency Ballroom

Despite having just released her long-awaited debut album, Girl In Red told NME earlier this month that she’s already looking to start work on another record.

Norwegian singer-songwriter Marie Ulven released ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet‘ yesterday (May 21). When asked about about her immediate plans for the future, Ulven replied: “I just want to sit down and make a new record.”

“I think records are pretty hot, man,” she told NME. “Records are sexy. Putting out a record is such a big statement nowadays. You gotta have something that’s worth checking out and I’m lowkey tired of singles. I am lowkey tired of just getting a song here and there. I just want to get a body of work from someone.”

She continued: “Whatever I want that I’m not getting, I want to give that to others. If I’m making some merch, I want to make something that I would wear. With anything in the Girl In Red project I just want to be thoughtful. With the music, I just want to put out a record because that’s what I want.”

Girl In Red also made her US TV debut earlier this month (May 3), appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She performed track ‘Serotonin’, which appears on ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’, remotely on the show.

In a four-star review of Girl In Red’s debut album, NME wrote: “A cinematic widening of scope, ’If I Could Make It Go Quiet’ occasionally leans back on some blockbuster tropes, but in the stand-out moments Ulven proves that she’s more than capable of rabble-rousing indie-rock and slow-burning yearning alike.”