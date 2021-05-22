NewsMusic News

Girl In Red announces details of extensive US 2022 tour

Girl In Red will tour the US next spring

By Elizabeth Aubrey
Girl In Red
Girl In Red live - Credit: Getty

Girl In Red has unveiled details of a new US tour – you can see all the dates below.

Norwegian singer-songwriter Marie Ulven will travel to North America for the first time next year, in support of her debut album, ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’.

The tour begins in Nashville on March 8 2022 and concludes in San Francisco on April 12.

Advertisement

You can see the full lists of dates below; tickets are available to buy here now.

MARCH 2022
8 – Nashville TN, Brooklyn Bowl
9 – Asheville, NC, The Orange Peel
11 – Washington DC, 9:30 Club
12 – Baltimore, MD, Rams Head Live
14 – Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Steel
15 – Brooklyn, NY, Brooklyn Steel
16 – Philadelphia, PA, Union Transfer
18 – Boston, MA, Paradise Rock Club
19 – Montreal, QC, Club Soda
20 – Toronto, ON, Queen Elizabeth Theatre
22 – Detroit, MI, The Majestic Theatre 
23 – Columbus, OH, Express Live!
24 – Chicago, IL, Metro
25 – Chicago, IL, Metro
27 – Milwaukee, WI, The Rave
28 – Minneapolis, WI, First Avenue 
29 – Kansas City, MO, The Truman
31 – Austin, TX, EMO’s

APRIL 2022
1 – Houston, TX, House of Blues 
2 – Dallas, TX, House of Blues 
5 – Denver, CO, Gothic Theatre
6 – Salt Lake City, UT, The Complex
8 – Seattle, WA, The Showbox
9 – Portland, OR, Roseland Theatre 
11 – San Fransisco, CA, The Regency Ballroom
12 – San Fransisco, CA, The Regency Ballroom

Despite having just released her long-awaited debut album, Girl In Red told NME earlier this month that she’s already looking to start work on another record.

Norwegian singer-songwriter Marie Ulven released ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet‘ yesterday (May 21). When asked about about her immediate plans for the future, Ulven replied: “I just want to sit down and make a new record.”

Advertisement

“I think records are pretty hot, man,” she told NME. “Records are sexy. Putting out a record is such a big statement nowadays. You gotta have something that’s worth checking out and I’m lowkey tired of singles. I am lowkey tired of just getting a song here and there. I just want to get a body of work from someone.”

She continued: “Whatever I want that I’m not getting, I want to give that to others. If I’m making some merch, I want to make something that I would wear. With anything in the Girl In Red project I just want to be thoughtful. With the music, I just want to put out a record because that’s what I want.”

Girl In Red also made her US TV debut earlier this month (May 3), appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She performed track ‘Serotonin’, which appears on ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’, remotely on the show.

In a four-star review of Girl In Red’s debut albumNME wrote: “A cinematic widening of scope, ’If I Could Make It Go Quiet’ occasionally leans back on some blockbuster tropes, but in the stand-out moments Ulven proves that she’s more than capable of rabble-rousing indie-rock and slow-burning yearning alike.”

Advertisement
Advertisement