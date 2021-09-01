Girl In Red announces free London show and meet and greet event

Girl In Red has announced a free London show and a separate meet and greet event both taking place this week.

Fresh off her appearance at last weekend’s Reading & Leeds Festival, the Norwegian pop star has now revealed that she will be hosting a fan event tomorrow (September 2) followed by a free show the next day.

“I’M PLAYING A FREE SHOW IN LONDON ON FRIDAY,” The Girl In Red (real name Marie Ulven) wrote on Instagram. “Come meet me on thursday in Boxpark Shoreditch at 2PM to get your free ticket.”

The meet and greet event where fans can pick up their tickets for the free show – which is yet to reveal its location – takes place at 2:00pm at Boxpark Shoreditch in East London.

Earlier this year, Girl In Red unveiled details of a new 2022 US tour.

The singer will travel to North America for the first time next year, in support of her debut album, ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’.

The tour begins in Nashville on March 8 2022 and concludes in San Francisco on April 12.

In a four-star review of Girl In Red’s debut album, NME wrote: “A cinematic widening of scope, ’If I Could Make It Go Quiet’ occasionally leans back on some blockbuster tropes, but in the stand-out moments Ulven proves that she’s more than capable of rabble-rousing indie-rock and slow-burning yearning alike.”

Meanwhile, Girl In Red was announced among the support acts for the UK and Ireland dates of Billie Eilish’s forthcoming tour.

Jessie Reyez, Jungle and Arlo Parks will also join the star for the gigs, which begin in June 2022.

News of the gigs’ support acts comes along with a newly-added date for the otherwise sold-out shows. Eilish will now perform an additional London set on June 26.