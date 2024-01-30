Girl In Red announces new album ‘I’m Doing It Again Baby’ and teases new single

Girl In Red has announced her new album ‘I’m Doing It Again Baby’ and has announced her forthcoming single “Too Much”.

The singer – real name Marie Ulven – took to her official Instagram page today, January 30, to share the album artwork for her upcoming second LP ‘I’m Doing It Again Baby’. The artwork features a massive acrylic on canvas painting of the title hung up on a wall while she walks past it in a suit and what appears to be a red beret.

“My sophomore album ‘I’M DOING IT AGAIN BABY!’ comes out April 12th!!!! The first song ‘Too Much’ is yours February 9th!!!! FINALLYYY ilysm,” read the post’s caption. The LP is available to pre-add / pre-save now.

Ulven also shared what may be a teaser for the forthcoming single that it set to be released on February 9. In another post on her Instagram page shared yesterday (January 29), she shared a snippet of an audio file. “I’m on a new level / something’s got me feeling like I could be inflammable / and I might be,” she sings in the clip.

The post comes weeks after she teased an upcoming track that she has deemed the “song of the summer”, adding “2024 baby!”

Girl In Red’s last release was her single ‘October Passed Me By’ which was produced by The National‘s Aaron Dessner. The track served as the long-awaited sequel to 2018 single ‘We Fell In Love In October’, and follows the singer’s 2021 debut album, ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’.

In a four-star review of her LP, NME wrote: “A cinematic widening of scope, ’If I Could Make It Go Quiet’ occasionally leans back on some blockbuster tropes, but in the stand-out moments Ulven proves that she’s more than capable of rabble-rousing indie-rock and slow-burning yearning alike.”