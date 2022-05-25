Girl In Red announces new London show for spring 2023

Girl In Red has announced a new one-off show in London next spring.

The Norwegian singer-songwriter will bring her ‘Make It Go Quiet Tour’ to the capital’s O2 Brixton Academy on April 3, 2023. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday (May 27) and can be purchased here.

It comes after she recently postponed her European headline tour due to damage to her vocal cords.

“After my US tour ended on the 25th of April, I went to a throat specialist in Norway who said I had nodular damage to my vocal cords,” Girl In Red explained in a statement. “He told me that singing would increasingly get harder for me, but because I didn’t want to disappoint everyone coming to my EU/UK shows, I left for the tour two days later.”

She added: “I seriously cannot stress how much this breaks my heart. I feel an overwhelming sense of letting you guys down, but as of right now, it’s out of my control. What I do have control over is what I can do moving forward, and I’m going to do everything I can to avoid this ever happening again.I love you.”

Girl In Red is also due to support Billie Eilish when she plays London’s The O2 on June 26 alongside appearances at festivals like Glastonbury, SUPERBLOOM and Øya. She’s yet to confirm whether she’ll be able to honour these dates though.

Meanwhile, the musician recently shared the official video for ‘hornylovesickmess’, which was directed by Euphoria star Hunter Schafer.

The song appears on her acclaimed debut album ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’, which came out in April 2021.