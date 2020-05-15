Listen to Girl In Red’s stirring cover of Maggie Rogers’ ‘Say It’

Girl In Red has covered Maggie Rogers‘ ‘Say It’ as part of a new Spotify initiative — listen to her rousing rendition of the track below.

The Norwegian musician, AKA Marie Ulvén, has helped kick off Spotify’s ‘Studio Oyster’, a companion studio program for artists. The streaming service’s latest studio concept “allows Nordic artists to record and release new music that reflects who they are” without any rules or restrictions.

“I’m stoked to be a part of the new studio concept and to have gotten the opportunity to record the track in Spotify’s studio,” Girl In Red said about ‘Studio Oyster’. “The possibilities to be creative in there is something I really took advantage of, and it turned the song into what it is today.”

Girl In Red’s cover of Rogers’ ‘Say It’, which featured on the latter’s 2019 debut album ‘Heard It in a Past Life’, has been released today (May 15), and you can hear it below.

The choice of cover “really described what was happening in my life at the time,” Girl In Red explained, adding: “It helped me understand all my feelings, and I’m forever grateful!”

Girl In Red’s Rogers cover has been added to Spotify’s ‘Oyster’ playlist, which has been described as “a playlist for the real connoisseurs packed with inspiring, genre-bending music from both new and established artists from around the world”.

Last month, Girl In Red shared the track ‘Midnight Love’ and gave an update on the progress of her debut album.