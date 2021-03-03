Girl In Red has shared another taster of her debut album with her new single ‘Serotonin’, co-produced by Billie Eilish collaborator Finneas

The NME 100 alumni and previous Big Read cover star announced the single earlier this week, along with details of her hotly anticipated debut album ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet‘. She has now also revealed the album’s tracklist.

‘Serotonin’ has now arrived, showcasing Girl In Red’s bittersweet bedroom indie stylings with Finneas’ widescreen art-pop production as Marie Ulven paints a vivid picture of her mindset: “I get intrusive thoughts like cutting hands off, like jumping in front of a bus, like ‘how do I make this stop‘.”

Advertisement

“‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’ is an attempt to learn what it’s like to be human; to deal with the scariest parts of myself; to live with the pain of knowing I’m only flesh and bones; to be angry, broken and unforgiving yet still able to wear my heart on my sleeve,” said Ulven of the album.

“I’m shedding light on the darkest parts of my mind and I’m letting everyone in. ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’ is me simply trying to understand what the fuck is going on.”

Having already shared shared the epic ‘Rue’ and ‘Midnight Love’ from the album, ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’ will be released on March 3. Check out the full album tracklist below.

‘Serotonin’

‘Did You Come?’

‘Body And Mind’

‘hornylovesickmess’

‘midnight love’

‘You Stupid Bitch’

‘Rue’

‘Apartment 402’

‘.’

‘I’ll Call You Mine’

‘it would feel like this’

Advertisement

“A lot of [the album] is me saying, ‘I need to stop this shit, I’ve figured out what I’m doing and I know what’s not helping me to be a happy person’,” Ulven told NME back in December. “There are a lot of those moments on the album. There’s a light at the end of the tunnel, but that doesn’t mean that there’s a long way to go. I know what I’m dealing with, but it’s about doing the hard work.

“That’s what I’m talking about in [recent single] ‘Rue’ – trying to get better and wanting to get better. It’s not talked about enough, you know, how hard it is to work on yourself. Self-care is about how you treat yourself. I definitely have a voice inside telling me that I suck and I hate myself, and I’m definitely confronting myself on this album.”

Recent years have seen Girl In Red release a string of singles and EPs – with ‘Chapter One’ and ‘Chapter Two’ collected together and released on vinyl as the ‘Beginnings’ compilation in 2019. Back in December, she released the one-off Christmas single ‘Two Queens In A King-sized Bed‘.