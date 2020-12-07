The BBC have today (December 7) launched their Sound Of 2021 longlist.

Among the longlisted acts for the annual breakthrough prize are Girl In Red, Pa Salieu, Alfie Templeman and Holly Humberstone.

Also included in the list are East London rapper Bree Runway, Wigan band The Lathums and more.

See the full list of 10 nominees for the BBC Sound Of 2021 below.

Alfie Templeman

Berwyn

Bree Runway

Dutchavelli

Girl In Red

Greentea Peng

Griff

Holly Humberstone

Pa Salieu

The Lathums

The top five from the list will be revealed in early January. Each day from Sunday January 3 to Thursday January 7, a countdown will take place to reveal the eventual winner.

Sound Of nominee Pa Salieu released his debut mixtape ‘Send Them To Coventry’ last month. In a review of the tape, NME said it proved that the youngster was “unbelievably gifted with a ceiling nowhere in sight,” adding: “He carries the entire mixtape with his singular voice oscillating between conventional rap flows, dancehall toasts and ice-cold venomous lyrics.

“Though features flood the project from UK rapper M1llionz ( ‘Informa’) and Trinidadian artist Boy Boy (on No Warnin’) to R&B hero Mahalia’s feature on ‘Energy’, Salieu allows them a moment to shine in his spotlight which confirms that we may be witness to the next great UK star.”

Last year’s BBC Sound Of poll was won by Celeste, with runners up including Easy Life, Yungblud and Inhaler.