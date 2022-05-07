Girl In Red postpones European headline tour

Girl In Red has postponed her European headline tour at the advice of several medical experts.

The NME 100 alumni and previous Big Read cover star had just finished up a massive US headline tour for 2021’s ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’ and was three dates into the European and UK legs when she announced she had to postpone the rest of the tour due to damage to her vocal chords.

“After my US tour ended on the 25th of April, I went to a throat specialist in Norway who said I had nodular damage to my vocal cords,” Girl In Red explained in a statement. “He told me that singing would increasingly get harder for me, but because I didn’t want to disappoint everyone coming to my EU/UK shows, I left for the tour two days later.”

Advertisement

“Today I saw another specialist in London, who strongly advised me to go back home, see a speech therapist and essentially relearn the way I speak and use my voice. If not, I might have to get surgery.”

“I don’t want to cancel any more shows. I don’t want to be perceived as an artist or person that can’t do what they set out to do,” she continued.

“This tour was postponed because of COVID and knowing how excited you guys were to see me, makes this a really fucking hard decision to make. I seriously cannot stress how much this breaks my heart. I feel an overwhelming sense of letting you guys down, but as of right now, it’s out of my control. What I do have control over is what I can do moving forward, and I’m going to do everything I can to avoid this ever happening again.I love you.”

Girl In Red is also due to support Billie Eilish when she plays London’s The O2 on June 26 alongside appearances at festivals like Glastonbury, SUPERBLOOM and Øya. She’s yet to confirm whether she’ll be able to honour these dates though.

Advertisement

Talking about the possibility of working with Eilish, Girl In Red told NME: “No! I think that’s a pretty far-out question.”

“I would love that one day, never say never, but right now I don’t know who I am when it comes to working with other musicians in that way. It was OK to have Finneas come on board (for ‘Serotonin‘) because it was my track and my story. Doing a song with another person and having both our names on it is something I need to figure out, but luckily I have time – unless I get hit by a bus.”