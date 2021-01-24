Girl In Red has promised that her “very ambitious” forthcoming debut album will contain “some crazy shit”.

Last August, the Norwegian singer-songwriter shared new track ‘Rue’, the first preview of the full-length record.

In a new interview with DIY, Marie Ulven has shed some more light on what to expect from the record. “There’s some crazy shit going down on this album,” she said. “I can tell you that for sure.

“I’m doing things I’ve never done before. It’s a very, very ambitious album,” she added, promising that the album will feature similar styles to her earlier work “except way, way cooler”: “This is some grown, 2.0 shit.”

Girl In Red marked “the start of a new phase” last April with new single ‘Midnight Love’, and explained that her debut would be “definitely more mature” than her previous releases.

She added to DIY that the record will serve as an “emotional recap” of her last year. “I’m writing a lot about my mental health and the different sides of love – you know, the type of things that take up my time,” she added.

“I wasn’t doing very well last year, but I’m doing better now – I’m going to a bunch of therapy. I’ve just been really inspired by how my brain works sometimes, and how something can be beautiful yet broken.”

In a recent interview with NME, Girl In Red was asked if her debut album would be finished by Christmas, when her festive single ‘Two Queens In A King-Sized Bed’ was released.

“Yeah, it needs to be!” she replied. “There’s no other way! I can’t work on this album any more. Every day that goes by, I grow more confused by the music so it’s really important for me to get this shit done and get it out of my life!

Watch the full interview above.