Girl In Red teams up with Sabrina Carpenter for defiant new single ‘You Need Me Now?’

Girl In Red has teamed up with Sabrina Carpenter on a new single called ‘You Need Me Now?’ – listen below.

The crunchy break-up anthem marks the third song to be lifted from Girl In Red’s second album ‘I’m Doing It Again Baby!’, which is due for release on April 12 via Columbia (pre-order here). It follows ‘Too Much’ and the record’s title track.

On ‘You Need Me Now?’, Girl In Red – real name Marie Ulven Ringheim – calls out an ex’s bad behaviour and “games“, singing: “I’m tired of waiting around/ Letting you let me down/ I’m done being yours.”

Later, Girl In Red and Carpenter link up in a spoken word interlude. “You know what would be really fucking cool on this? Sabrina!” the former says. “Like if we could get Sabrina on this. Oh my God, like seriously.”

Carpenter interjects: “Oh my God, you’re so right. I’m going to sing now.” Delivering her promise, the US singer then provides a verse before she and Girl In Red join forces in the final chorus and outro.

Tune in here:

Girl In Red is set to embark on a UK and Ireland tour this summer, including a show at the OVO Arena Wembley in London. You can see the schedule below, and find any remaining tickets here.

Girl In Red’s new 2024 UK and Ireland tour dates are:

AUGUST

27 – 3Arena, Dublin

29 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

30 – Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

SEPTEMBER

01 – O2 Apollo, Manchester

03 – OVO Arena Wembley, London

The tracklist for ‘I’m Doing It Again Baby!’ is:

‘I’m Back’

‘Doing It Again Baby’

‘Too Much’

‘Phantom Pain’

‘You Need Me Now?’ (featuring Sabrina Carpenter)

‘A Night To Remember’

‘Pick Me’

‘Ugly Side’

‘New Love’

‘★★★★★’

Girl In Red released her acclaimed debut album, ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’, in 2021. Shortly before its release, Girl In Red told NME that she was already planning her next full-length project.

“I just want to sit down and make a new record,” she explained at the time. “I think records are pretty hot, man. Records are sexy. Putting out a record is such a big statement nowadays.”

She continued: “You gotta have something that’s worth checking out and I’m lowkey tired of singles. I am lowkey tired of just getting a song here and there.

“I just want to get a body of work from someone. With anything in the Girl In Red project I just want to be thoughtful. With the music, I just want to put out a record because that’s what I want.”