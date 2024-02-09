Girl In Red shares the epic ‘Too Much’ and announces details of new album ‘I’m Doing It Again Baby!’

Girl In Red has announced details of a new album ‘I’m Doing It Again Baby!’, and shared the lead single ‘Too Much’. Check it out below.

Unveiled today, the upcoming project will mark Girl In Red’s second studio album – following on from her breakthrough debut ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’, which was shared in 2021. Set to arrive on April 12 via Columbia, the sophomore album is available to pre-order here.

Now, to celebrate the announcement of ‘I’m Doing It Again Baby!’, Girl In Red has shared the lead single from the LP: the empowering ‘Too Much’.

Advertisement

In the track, the Norwegian singer-songwriter explores the theme of being in love with someone who is emotionally unavailable, and the empowerment that can come by embracing your vulnerability and releasing your self worth.

“You just love to kill the light in my eyes/ To make me low when I’m high,” she sings at the start of the song, before it grows momentum and bursts into the defiant chorus: “Please, don’t say I’m too much/ That I’m over the top/ You don’t understand me.”

It also comes alongside an artsy music video, directed by Fiona Jane Burgess and produced by Smuggler. In the visual accompaniment, the singer – real name Marie Ulven – is seen getting increasingly frustrated as she tries to reason with a cruel partner, even taking her pleas to the theatre stage. Check it out below.

“I’ve always been told I’m too much. Throughout my whole childhood and in my adult years. Getting shut down when I’m at my happiest or most excited made me feel self-conscious, alienated, and weird,” Girl In Red said of the inspiration behind the track.

“It wasn’t until I encountered the same feeling in my relationships, that I realised how much it actually hurt me to never feel fully accepted for who I am. As well I think culturally people tend to be too cool to have fun or to show true excitement and emotions, and I’m so tired of that facade.”

Advertisement

‘I’m Doing It Again Baby!’ will be Girl In Red’s first new music since she dropped the single ‘October Passed Me By’, produced by The National‘s Aaron Dessner. The track served as the long-awaited sequel to 2018 single ‘We Fell In Love In October’. You can find the full tracklisting for the sophomore album below.

The ‘I’m Doing It Again Baby!’ tracklist is:

1. ‘I’m Back’

2. ‘DOING IT AGAIN BABY’

3. ‘Too Much’

4. ‘Phantom Pain’

5. ‘You Need Me Now?’

6. ‘A Night To Remember’

7. ‘Pick Me’

8. ‘Ugly Side’

9. ‘New Love’

10. ‘★★★★★’

Speaking to NME back in April 2021, Girl In Red revealed that she had already been “working on new sounds” and was “low-key bored of singles”, hell-bent on having another full record to drop soon.

“Gen Z crave and expect more honesty, intimacy and almost a rawness,” she said, explaining why she refuses to censor her approach to songwriting.

“There’s an increasing amount of people who aren’t connecting to music that’s too polished. The world is so saturated with content right now, so to even care about anything you need to connect. No one has the emotional capacity or even the attention span to connect with something that they don’t truly believe in.”