Girl In Red signs new record deal with Columbia Records

Girl In Red has signed a new record deal with Columbia Records.

READ MORE: Watch Girl In Red and her massive bus take over Boxpark for surprise London fan event

The Norwegian artist, real name Marie Ulven, previously released music through a worldwide recordings deal with AWAL (Artists Without A Label), a company which offers independent musicians an alternative to working with a traditional record label.

Following the success of her April 2021 debut album ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’, Ulven has now signed to Columbia for her future releases.

Advertisement

The label confirmed the news to Variety yesterday (February 15), though neither Columbia or Girl In Red have officially announced the signing at the time of writing.

Speaking to NME at Reading Festival back in August, Ulven confirmed that she was working on new Girl In Red material.

“I’m already working on new stuff, I’m really excited to see what’s going to happen,” she said, before reiterating that she isn’t interested in releasing singles at the moment.

“I still don’t think singles are that interesting. I honestly don’t even know at this point,” Ulven continued. “Whatever comes to mind, happens. I’m not going to set any parameters of what I do and don’t like. I’m just sitting by the keyboard, making some tunes and some weird sounds.

“It’s not gonna be metal and it’s not gonna be bedroom pop, but it’s gonna be Girl In Red. Even this last record, I don’t even know what that is.”

Advertisement

Girl In Red will perform in the UK and Ireland in April and May – you can find any remaining tickets here and see her upcoming tour dates below.

April

30 – SWG3, Glasgow

MAY

2 – Olympia Theater, Dublin

4 – O2 Ritz, Manchester

5 – Roundhouse, London