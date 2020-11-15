Girl In Red has teased a new Christmas single for imminent release, titled ‘Two Queens In A King-Sized Bed’.

The Norwegian solo star – whose real name is Marie Ulven – will put out the festive-themed song next week.

“‘TWO QUEENS IN A KING SIZED BED’ OUT ON WEDNESDAY NOV 18TH,” she wrote in one Instagram post of a drawing of a bauble with two people in bed inside it. The post confirmed the track will be released at 11am PST (7pm GMT).

In another, Ulven shared a snippet of the track itself. “Two queens in a king-sized bed/There’s no mistletoe above our heads,” she sings over a piano melody. “But I’ll kiss you anyway/On Christmas.” Listen to it below now.

Back in August, the musician shared the first track to be taken from her upcoming debut album. On ‘Rue’, she dealt with escapism while presenting herself in “a completely different light, one much darker than ever before.”

It followed Ulven sharing what fans could expect from her debut record earlier this year. She explained that fans would “definitely get to know a more mature version of me” on her new material, adding: “I’ve been able to reflect way more on things that are not only happening on my behalf, but also understanding other people’s feelings.”

Speaking to NME in April, she opened up more about the project: “The album is still cooking and I want to be sure that I put the best stuff on there. I want it to feel present and close to me. I’ve got plenty of bangers that are still on the table.”