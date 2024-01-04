Girl In Red teases “song of the summer”: “2024 baby!”

Girl In Red has teased an upcoming track that she has deemed the “song of the summer”, adding “2024 baby!”

The singer – real name Marie Ulven – took to her official Instagram page today, January 4, to share a video clip of her on a set dancing around to a new unreleased song with the words “Woow did I just make the song of the summer, I think so” appearing on the screen.

“You think I’m weird when I get too excited / I think it’s weird how you’re so empty-minded / yeah, you’ve been dragging me down all of these years / with your coolness and I don’t care” she sings along to a bright and bouncy pop beat. The video’s caption read: “2024 baby!”

Girl In Red’s last release was her single ‘October Passed Me By‘ which was produced by The National‘s Aaron Dessner. The track served as the long-awaited sequel to 2018 single ‘We Fell In Love In October’, and follows the singer’s 2021 debut album, ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’.

In a four-star review of her LP, NME wrote: “A cinematic widening of scope, ’If I Could Make It Go Quiet’ occasionally leans back on some blockbuster tropes, but in the stand-out moments Ulven proves that she’s more than capable of rabble-rousing indie-rock and slow-burning yearning alike.”

Speaking to NME back in April 2021, she shared how she had already been “working on new sounds” and was “low-key bored of singles”, hell-bent on having another full record to drop soon.

While performing at Reading & Leeds that same year, She told NME: “I’m working on those sounds still. I still don’t think singles are that interesting. I honestly don’t even know at this point. Whatever comes to mind, happens. I’m not going to set any parameters of what I do and don’t like. I’m just sitting by the keyboard, making some tunes and some weird sounds.”

She continued: “It’s not gonna be metal and it’s not gonna be bedroom pop, but it’s gonna be Girl In Red. Even this last record, I don’t even know what that is.”

In 2022, the ‘Midnight Love’ singer was presented with a Spellemann award at Coachella by Billie Eilish.

The Norwegian artist won the statue – often referred to as a Norwegian Grammy – in the Album Of The Year category for her acclaimed 2021 debut album.

Elsewhere, Girl In Red performed at last years edition of All Points East in London’s Victoria Park alongside The Strokes, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Angel Olsen, Amyl and the Sniffers and more.