GIRLBAND! reminisce on small town life on new single ‘Not Like The Rest’

GIRLBAND! have debuted a playful new single, ‘Not Like The Rest’.

The alternative newcomers hail from Nottingham and are signed to EMI North, where they are labelmates with the likes of Nadine Shah.

Per a press release, members Georgie, Jada and Kay came together after making music in other projects and, during the pandemic, they “plugged into the wider community in Nottingham, one that inspired them with 80s culture, vintage fashion and massive dose of 90s nostalgia, Gwen Stefani and R&B groups.” The sound they carved out has been described as “a punk band making pop songs”.

Now, their spirited new single sees them take a trip down memory lane, thinking back to growing up in a small town and not fitting in – “My school was so white/My town was so grey/I was a rainbow, had to hide away/On the 54 bus, she was my first crush/That’s when I knew I had to run away.”

Check out ‘Not Like The Rest’ below:

The band are set to head out on tour later this year and also have festival appearances booked at the likes of Stockton Calling, Sound City, Teddy Rocks and Block Party in France.

You can see the full list of their headline tour dates below and buy your tickets here.

MAY

3 – Manchester, Deaf Institute

9 – London, The Grace

10 – Newport, Le Pub

11 – Bristol, Louisiana

16 – Southampton, The Joiners

18 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

GIRLBAND! have also been announced to be supporting Taking Back Sunday on tour in the UK next month – you can find those dates below and buy your tickets here.

MARCH

26 – Manchester, O2 Ritz

27 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

28 – Cardiff, University Great Hall

They will also be supporting Feeder at York’s Barbican and Manchester’s Albert Hall on March 19 and 20 – you can find tickets here.