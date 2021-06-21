Girli announces ‘Damsel In Distress’ 2021 UK and Ireland tour

Girli has announced a new headline UK and Ireland tour set to kick off later this year – see the full list of dates below.

The singer, songwriter and rapper’s ‘Damsel In Distress’ tour will begin in Bristol at The Lanes on November 7, followed by stops in Cardiff, Brighton, London, Manchester and more, before wrapping up at the Arts Club Loft in Liverpool on December 3.

“I am BEYOND excited to go on tour again,” Girli (real name Milly Toomey) said in a statement. “This will be first tour in 2 years, and my first time performing the Ex Talk and Damsel in Distress songs. Plus it’s the first time I feel I have total creative control over my show.

She added: “It’s gonna be raucous, high energy, wild and I’m so ready to see all my fans on the road!!”

I’M GOING ON TOUR AGAIN!!!! Damsel in Distress tour tickets are on sale this Wednesday at 9am bst 🎟🎟🎟 pic.twitter.com/b7craoehJy — GIRLI (@GIRLImusic) June 21, 2021

Tickets go on sale from Wednesday (June 23) – get them here. You can see a full list of dates below.

NOVEMBER 2021

7 – Bristol

8 – Cardiff

10 – Guildford

11 – Portsmouth

15 – Tunbridge Wells

16 – Brighton

17 – London

18 – Norwich

21 – Birmingham

22 – Leicester

24 – Sheffield

25 – Newcastle

26 – Belfast

30 – Glasgow

DECEMBER 2021

1 – Leeds

2 – Manchester

3 – Liverpool

Girli will also play a socially distanced show at Bush Hall in London on July 9 as part of the venue’s 20th anniversary celebrations.

In May, Girli released an emotive new song called ‘More Than A Friend’ – you can listen to it here.

It arrived after she released a new EP, ‘Ex Talk’, earlier in the year, the follow-up to her debut album ‘Odd One Out’ which arrived in 2019.

Speaking about the reaction to the album from her fans at the time, Girli told NME: “It was great. My fans all loved it, and I think I made a lot of new fans, which was cool. And it was crazy – we played a show the day the album came out, and people in the crowd already knew the lyrics. The whole crowd knew lyrics to songs that had come out that day!”

Speaking about her personal lyrics and how they relate to fans, she added: “I’ll get DMs and YouTube comments where people really open up and get personal and it’s kind of amazing.

“It actually reminds me constantly of the responsibility that I have with the kind of people who listen to my music who are very young and are probably going through a lot, so they’re listening to this music and sometimes I’ll get messages saying my song has changed someone’s life, and that’s really overwhelming, but in an amazing way.”