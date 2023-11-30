Girls Aloud add extra shows to 2024 UK reunion arena tour

Girls Aloud have announced some additional tour slots to their 2024 UK and Ireland arena tour. Check out dates and ticket details below.

Fans have been speculating that Girls Aloud might be reuniting ever since Nicola Roberts teased a countdown on her social media and last week, the band, which consists of Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Kimberly Walsh and Roberts, announced their first new run of gigs since their final show in 2013. Sarah Harding, who was also previously in the band, passed away in 2021 due to breast cancer.

Their arena tour for 2024 will take place around the UK in May and June and has been described as “a celebration of Girls Aloud’s rich back catalogue and all the ground-breaking success they have achieved as a band.”

Advertisement

The new dates will see the reunited group play additional shows at Dublin, Newcastle, Glasgow, Nottingham, Leeds, Birmingham, Liverpool and London.

Check out the full list of dates below and you can buy tickets for the show here.

‘The Girls Aloud Show’ arena tour dates are:

MAY

17 – Dublin 3Arena – NEW DATE

18 – Dublin 3Arena

20 – Belfast SSE Arena

23 – Manchester AO Arena

24 – Manchester AO Arena

27 – Cardiff Utilita Arena

31 – Newcastle Utilita Arena

JUNE

1 – Newcastle Utilita Arena

2 – Newcastle Utilita Arena – NEW DATE

4 – Aberdeen P&J Live

8 – Glasgow OVO Hydro

9 – Glasgow OVO Hydro – NEW DATE

12 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

13 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena – NEW DATE

15 – Leeds First Direct Arena

16 – Leeds First Direct Arena – NEW DATE

18 – Birmingham Resorts World Arena

19 – Birmingham Resorts World Arena – NEW DATE

22 – London The O2

23 – London The O2

25 – London The O2 – new date

29 – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

30 – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena – NEW DATE

Due to unprecedented demand, we have added second shows in Glasgow on Sun 9 Jun, Leeds on Sun 16 Jun, Birmingham on Weds 19 Jun and Liverpool on Sun 30 Jun – plus third shows in Newcastle on Sun 2 Jun and London on Tues 25 Jun to #TheGirlsAloudShow presale 📣 pic.twitter.com/qbLdTtC2mN — Girls Aloud (@GirlsAloud) November 29, 2023

The new dates rule out Girls Aloud from playing the legends slot at Glastonbury, but they still could theoretically play the festival on Friday.

Advertisement

Recently, the band responded to rumours that they may be playing a slot at next year’s instalment of the festival at Worthy Farm.

“We’ve spoken about this but the thing is, we’d have to take our stage and so the logistics would be hard,” Coyle told British Vogue, discussing the prospect of taking to the stage at the world-renowned festival next year. “But we are touring at the same time so maybe we could get a jet in.”

In the interview, the band’s publicist confirmed that there have been no offers for Girls Aloud to play at Glastonbury 2024 yet.

Members Cheryl and Walsh also discussed the logistics around the potential appearance on BBC Radio 2’s Breakfast Show. “Can I just be blunt here? Glastonbury haven’t even asked us,” Cheryl told the host, with Walsh adding: “It would be epic, and I don’t even know if it’s feasible, but they need to ask us.”

In the discussion with British Vogue, Roberts also seemed to be open to the idea of playing Glastonbury 2024 and claimed that the band would have to go all out if they were to appear at Worthy Farm.

“We’ll obviously come up with some spectacular opening,” she told the outlet. “But all my ideas cost billions of pounds, which is the problem.”

The band have promised fans that their upcoming tour will be “magic”, and added that it will “never be the same” without Sarah Harding.

“It will never be the same again, we accept that,” Cheryl told Sky News, “but we’re going to make a new type of sparkle with her in it.”

“You’re reminded so constantly that she isn’t here,” added Coyle, confirming that the performances will be dedicated to Harding. “She is very much a part of who we are still, a huge part.”