Girls Aloud announce 2024 UK & Ireland arena tour

Girls Aloud have announced their 2024 UK & Ireland arena tour.

Fans have been speculating that Girls Aloud might be reuniting ever since Nicola Roberts teased a countdown on her social media.

The band, which consists of Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Kimberly Walsh and Roberts, have not played since 2013 at their final UK show. Sarah Harding, who was also previously in the band, passed away in 2021 due to breast cancer.

Girls Aloud have now unveiled their arena tour for 2024, which will take place around the UK in May and June. The tour will be “a celebration of Girls Aloud’s rich back catalogue and all the ground-breaking success they have achieved as a band.” As such, no new music has been recorded, but the band will play hits such as ‘Sound Of The Underground’, ‘The Promise’ and ‘I’ll Stand By You’.

Tickets will go on pre-sale on Wednesday 29th November at 9am, with the general on sale Friday 1st December at 9am – get them here.

Cheryl says of the reunion: “We all started talking about the possibility of doing something to celebrate Girls Aloud’s 20-year anniversary a few years ago. The anniversary seemed like an obvious thing that we would celebrate. But when Sarah fell ill all priorities changed. She passed away a year before the anniversary and it just didn’t feel right, it felt too soon. But now, I think there is an energy that does makes it feel right. It’s the right time to celebrate Sarah, it’s the right time to celebrate the band and the right time to celebrate the fact we can still do this 21 years later. That’s a big honour in lots of ways.”

Coyle added: “Girls Aloud are a band that made such a huge impact on people’s lives. We grew up with the band, but so did so many other people. So for us not to do something again feels like such a shame and a waste. We want to have that moment with fans where we can all enjoy it together.”

Walsh also said of the reunion: “Over the last year, we’ve felt this outpouring of love – obviously towards Sarah, but actually towards all of us as a group. And I guess it’s ignited something in all of us again. It feels like something has changed and it does feel like the right time to celebrate Sarah and the 20-year anniversary that we didn’t celebrate at the time.”

And finally, Roberts stated: “I think what’s really encouraging is that whenever people ask us about reuniting it’s not, “Would you guys ever do it?” but “When are you guys gonna do it?” To know we still have that love from our fans and people who watched us grow up gives us the confidence to do the tour.

“It will be massive celebration of everything we’ve done up to this point. We want people to leave being like, “Wow, I’ve just had one of the best nights of my life.”

‘The Girls Aloud Show’ arena tour dates are:

MAY

18 – Dublin 3Arena

20 – Belfast SSE Arena

23 – Manchester AO Arena

24 – Manchester AO Arena

27 – Cardiff Utilita Arena

31 – Newcastle Utilita Arena

JUNE

1 – Newcastle Utilita Arena

4 – Aberdeen P&J Live

8 – Glasgow OVO Hydro

12 – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

15 – Leeds First Direct Arena

18 – Birmingham Resorts World Arena

22 – London The O2

23 – London The O2

29 – Liverpool M&S Bank Arena