Girls Aloud announce ‘Sound Of The Underground’ 20th anniversary reissue

Girls Aloud have announced a 20th anniversary reissue of their debut album ‘Sound Of The Underground’ – find all the details below.

The record came out back in May 2003 after the group won the reality series Popstars: The Rivals the previous year. It landed at Number Two on the UK albums chart, and included the Number One single of the same name.

Today (April 27), it’s been confirmed that a special deluxe edition of ‘Sound Of The Underground’ will be released on June 16 via Polydor/Fascination – pre-order/pre-save here.

Per a press release, the forthcoming collection will serve as “the first in a series of exciting reissues of the band’s studio albums”.

The 20th anniversary version of ‘Sound Of The Underground’ is due to arrive as a 3CD deluxe edition featuring two bonus discs of B-sides, rarities and remixes, as well as a 24-page booklet with brand-new sleeve notes and unseen photos.

Additionally, the record is being pressed on vinyl for the very first time. The LP will be available on both green-coloured vinyl and a limited edition picture disc. Fans will also be able to listen to the 3CD tracklist on digital streaming platforms.

To preview the reissue, Girls Aloud have shared ‘Sound Of The Underground (Alternative Vocal Mix)’ online. You can listen to the song and watch a new 4K version of the original music video below.

A limited edition seven-inch vinyl release of the single – featuring this alternative version as the B-side – was released last December to raise funds for The Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal.

Harding died from breast cancer in September 2021, after announcing her diagnosis to the public in August 2020. She was 39 years old.

The girl band revealed in late 2022 that they had raised more than £1million in funds for breast cancer charities over the past year.

Speaking about Girls Aloud’s plans to mark their 20th anniversary recently, Kimberley Walsh explained: “We’ve got some fun alternative versions of songs lying around and little re-releases just to kind of mark that because, you know, it’s a big deal.”

She continued: “Twenty years is a long time and the love that we still feel for ‘Sound Of The Underground’ and some of the songs from the first album are still huge. So it still feels like something to celebrate, but in a kind of sort of discreet way, I guess.”

Earlier this month, Cheryl spoke about whether she would ever return to the music industry to release new material.