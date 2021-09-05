Girls Aloud’s Nadine Coyle shares tribute to Sarah Harding: “I am absolutely devastated”

Girls Aloud’s Nadine Coyle has shared an emotional tribute to her former bandmate Sarah Harding following the news of her death.

Harding died earlier today (September 5) after being diagnosed with breast cancer last year. The 39-year-old had shared the news with fans in August 2020, by which point the cancer had spread to other parts of her body.

Coyle shared a photo of Harding on her Instagram page after the news broke, saying that she was “absolutely devastated”. “I can’t think of words that could possibly express how I feel about this girl & what she means to me!!” she added.

“I know so many of you will be feeling this way. For now I’m sending so much love to you!!!” See Coyle’s post below.

Girls Aloud formed in 2002 through the TV talent show Popstars: The Rivals. They split up in 2013, with Harding going on to release a solo EP ‘Threads’ in 2015. After the group’s break-up, she also dabbled in acting with a short run on Coronation Street, as well as appearing on a handful of TV game shows and reality TV programmes. She won Celebrity Big Brother in 2017.

The singer’s mother Marie confirmed her death on Harding’s Instagram page earlier today. “I know she won’t want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease – she was a bright shining star and I hope that’s how she can be remembered instead,” she wrote in the post.

Producer and Popstars: The Rivals judge Pete Waterman has also paid tribute to Harding, calling her “just a delightful young kid”. Of the moment she was told she had made it into the group, he recalled: “She ran upstairs and was jumping on the bed with joy.

“There’s film of me in her bedroom [when she’s] jumping up and down. She was an excitable, young kid. She was typical of what it was all about – excitement, just real enthusiasm.”