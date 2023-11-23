Girls Aloud respond to Glastonbury 2024 rumours

Girls Aloud have responded to rumours that they may be playing a slot at next year’s instalment of Glastonbury.

The speculation that the ‘00s British girl group would be making their way over to Worthy Farm for the 2024 instalment of the festival arose after they announced details of a reunion tour last night (November 22).

The band, which consists of Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Kimberly Walsh and Nicola Roberts, have not played together since 2013 when they held their final UK show. The tour also marks their first since the death of bandmate Sarah Harding, who passed away in 2021 from breast cancer.

Kicking off next year and running between May and June, the news of the tour has also sparked rumours that Girls Aloud may be planning a stop at Glastonbury.

“We’ve spoken about this but the thing is, we’d have to take our stage and so the logistics would be hard,” Coyle told British Vogue, discussing the prospect of taking to the stage at the world-renowned festival next year. “But we are touring at the same time so maybe we could get a jet in.”

In the interview, the band’s publicist confirmed that there have been no offers for Girls Aloud to play at Glastonbury 2024 yet. However, given the dates of their upcoming UK tour, the concept of the festival appearance wouldn’t be unlikely.

This comes as next year’s edition of the festival is set to take place between June 26 and June 30, and Girls Aloud’s only upcoming show that would clash with these dates would be their final show in Liverpool on June 29 – making it possible for them to play on any date barring the Saturday.

Members Cheryl and Kimberley Walsh also discussed the logistics around the potential appearance on BBC Radio 2’s Breakfast Show. “Can I just be blunt here? Glastonbury haven’t even asked us,” Cheryl told the host, with Walsh adding: “It would be epic, and I don’t even know if it’s feasible, but they need to ask us.”

In the discussion with British Vogue, Roberts also seemed to be open to the idea of playing Glastonbury 2024 and claimed that the band would have to go all out if they were to appear at Worthy Farm.

“We’ll obviously come up with some spectacular opening,” she told the outlet. “But all my ideas cost billions of pounds, which is the problem.”

Girls Aloud’s arena tour for 2024 will take place around the UK in May and June and is set to be “a celebration of Girls Aloud’s rich back catalogue and all the ground-breaking success they have achieved as a band.” As such, no new music has been recorded, but the band will play hits such as ‘Sound Of The Underground’, ‘The Promise’ and ‘I’ll Stand By You’.

Tickets will go on pre-sale on Wednesday, November 29 at 9am, with the general sale launching on Friday, December 1 at 9am – get them here.