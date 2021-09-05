Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding dies aged 39 following breast cancer battle

Sarah Harding has died aged 39 after being diagnosed with breast cancer, her family have confirmed.

The Girls Aloud star was diagnosed with breast cancer last year and shared the news with fans in August, at which point the disease had spread to other parts of her body.

The news was confirmed today (September 5) by Harding’s mother Marie in a post on Instagram.

“It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away,” she wrote.

“Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day.”

The post added: “She slipped away peacefully this morning. I’d like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year. It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved.

“I know she won’t want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease – she was a bright shining star and I hope that’s how she can be remembered instead.”

See the post below:

Following the sad news of Harding’s death, tributes have begun to pour in from across the music and entertainment world.

Singer Michelle Gayle shared a photo of herself with Harding, writing: “Life turns so quickly. So sorry we didn’t get to have one last night out, dancing on top of tables, like you wanted.

“I love you. I will miss you. And I will keep all your legendary voice notes! There will never be another you. You will never be forgotten.”

“A sad day!” Alesha Dixon wrote on Twitter. “Such a shining star! Rest in peace beautiful Sarah.”

Music critic and former NME contributor Peter Robinson – aka Popjustice – added: “What terribly sad news about Sarah Harding. None of all that amazing music would have been the same without her spark.”

Oritsé Williams, singer-songwriter and former singer of JLS, also paid tribute to Harding, writing: “Heartbreaking to hear that Sarah Harding from Girls Aloud has just passed away after a long battle with cancer.

“The times we met she was always so bubbly, such a big beautiful personality. My sincerest sympathies and heart goes out to Sarah’s friends, family & band members.”

Harding previously shared an update on her cancer diagnosis in early December. “I can’t deny that things are tough right now but I’m fighting as hard as I possibly can and being as brave as I know how,” she wrote in a post on Instagram.

Back in March, she revealed that she was told by doctors that Christmas 2020 “would probably be my last” as she continued to receive treatment for cancer.

The star joined Girls Aloud during their initial creation on the reality show Popstars: The Rivals in 2002 and continued to perform with them until they broke up in 2013.