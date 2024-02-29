Girls Aloud, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Mika and more announced for Brighton and Hove’s Pride Fabuloso 2024

The first wave of artists set to perform at Brighton and Hove’s Pride Fabuloso have been announced, with Girls Aloud and Mika leading the line-up.

The 2024 edition of the festival is set to be held at Preston Park in Brighton and will span across two days, Sautrday August 3 and Sunday August 4. It will also be raising funds for LGBTQ+ charities, including Brighton Rainbow Fund, the Pride Social Impact Fund, Pride Cultural Development Fund and Pride Solidarity Fund.

Today (February 29), the first run of artists set to perform at this year’s instalment have been announced, including the two artists set to be headlining across the weekend.

Advertisement

In a UK festival exclusive, Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts and Kimberly Walsh will be performing as the headliners for the Saturday as part of Girls Aloud. The shows come ahead of the recently-reformed girl group announcing a reunion tour back in November, and later adding another 15 shows due to extraordinary demand. The shows also mark their first headline performances without Sarah Harding, who passed away in 2021 due to breast cancer.

Also set to perform at the Brighton event on the first of the two nights includes multi-award winning actor, musician and LGBTQ+ icon, Billy Porter, who is set to play tracks from his latest album ‘Black Mona Lisa’ and Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who has recently seen her 2001 track ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’ climbing the charts thanks to its feature in Saltburn.

Others warming up the main stage crowd that day are US drag artist and musician Kevin Aviance and London’s House Gospel Choir.

For the second night at Fabuloso, multi-platinum selling, award-winning, global music and TV star Mika will headline, and is expected to perform a plethora of hits including ‘Grace Kelly’, ‘Love Today’ and ‘Lollipop’ on the main stage.

Acts lined up for Sunday also include British ‘00s pop icons S Club, UK singer-songwriter Gabrielle, acclaimed ABBA tribute Björn Again and Britain’s Got Talent performer and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star, Danny Beard.

Advertisement

Tickets for Fabuloso 2024 can be found here.

Over 150+ LGBTQ+ artists are set to be lined up for across the weekend, and others announced already include Peaches, Fat Tony, Beth McCarthy, Princess Superstar, Lynks and more. Further artists for this year’s instalment are set to be announced at a later date.

“Pride is always an amazing weekend of celebration and inclusiveness of our city and this year is going to be incredibly momentous with the fantastic Girls Aloud and Mika headlining our two-day Fabuloso community fundraiser,” said Managing Director Paul Kemp. “With over 150 LGBTQ+ artists across the weekend, we are beyond thrilled to welcome a fantastic and diverse line-up to Brighton & Hove Pride for 2024 and, with Love, Protest, Unity and JOY at the core of our community parade, we invite everyone to celebrate your true colours.”

As always, the Brighton & Hove Pride LGBTQ+ Community Day Parade will open the weekend, and this year’s theme is JOY: celebrating life, spirit, and resilience. Its ethos is to promote diversity, inclusion and education within our communities and has so far raised over £1.3million for local LGBTQ+ charities and community groups.

Announcing their comeback last November, Girls Aloud told fans that their upcoming performances will be “magic” but “never be the same” without Sarah Harding. “It will never be the same again, we accept that,” Cheryl told Sky News, “but we’re going to make a new type of sparkle with her in it.”