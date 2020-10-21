Girls’ Chet “JR” White has died, former bandmate Christopher Owens confirms

Chet “JR White”, who was one half of the US indie group Girls, has died.

His passing was confirmed by former bandmate Christopher Owens, who headed up the duo between 2007 and 2012.

Confirming White’s passing, he wrote: “I hope you feel nothing but peace now my brother. I love you, and thank you for believing in me, and for what you brought to the table. Always and Forever, and I’ll always be proud of you… I’ll always remember you protecting Liza, Patrick, myself and Beta from the jerks.”

Former Girls touring drummer Derek James added: “Rest In Peace to my friend and bandmate, Chet JR White. An immensely talented musician and producer with the sharpest ear. Was Girls the best band of the late aughts?

“Most likely yes. I came in at the very end, for what turned out to be the final tours.. but those shows contained some of the most powerful moments I’ve ever felt on stage. Much respect & much love [Chet] – you will be missed.”

Born in Santa Cruz in 1982, Chet began his music career as a teenager in country punk band The Willies before forming Girls with Owen in 2007 after a move to Los Angeles.

They went on to release two albums, 2009’s ‘Album’ and 2011’s ‘Father, Son, Holy Ghost’, and a single EP with 2010’s ‘Broken Dreams Club’.

After their split in 2012, Chet worked primarily as a producer, lending his services to Spectrals’ ‘Sob Story’ in 2013, Cass McCombs’ ‘Big Wheel and Others’ and Tobias Jesso Jr’s 2015 album ‘Goon‘.

His cause of death has yet to be confirmed.