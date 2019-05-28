Girls To The Front IV: come down to NME’s next free gig night tomorrow

Girli will be headlining the show at London's Shacklewell Arms

Girli will headline night four of NME‘s Girls To The Front series: free events which support female and non-binary artists.

Following the release of her debut album, ‘Odd One Out’ we’re thrilled to announce that Girli will be bringing the pop party to London’s Shacklewell Arms on May 29.

Support will come from recent Domino Records signee, Arlo Day who has toured with the likes of Whitney and who will also be performing at Green Man festival this summer. She releases her debut single, Bad Timing, on May 31.

Free tickets to the event are available via DICE. Get your tickets here.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Previous Girls To The Front events have seen packed headline sets from Dream Wife, The Japanese House and Black Honey.

Inspired by the Riot Grrl movement, NME‘s Girls The Front series kicked off in January 2019. Designed to address gender imbalance in the music industry, by giving women a platform and a voice through the pages of NME.

The shows are also safe, welcoming spaces for women to enjoy music. Anyone going against that sentiment will be ejected from the gig.