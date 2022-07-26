Girls’ Generation’s comeback album ‘Forever 1’ getting digital release on 15th anniversary of their debut

K-pop group Girls’ Generation have revealed their comeback studio album ‘Forever 1’ will be released three days earlier than anticipated, getting a digital release on the 15th anniversary of their debut.

On July 26 at midnight KST, the girl group broke the news via a graphic outlining the timeline of their comeback – a day after announcing they’d be making their return on August 8.

From teaser images to a mood sampler, the rollout will start tomorrow (July 27) and end with the physical album release on August 8. The graphic also reveals teaser images related to ‘Mr. Taxi’, the first original Japanese song that Girls’ Generation ever released, and teaser images related to something called ‘Cosmic Festa’.

The digital version of ‘Forever 1’ and the music video of the title track, which was not named in the graphic, will be released on August 5 to coincide with the 15th anniversary of Girls’ Generation’s debut, when they released the single ‘Into The New World’ in 2007.

Girls’ Generation will hold an event on August 5 to celebrate the anniversary of their debut with fans, they said on Twitter.

Girls’ Generation's 7th full-length album ‘FOREVER 1’ tracks will be released on 8/5 to mark their debut anniversary, followed by an event to celebrate their 15th anniversary with the fans! — Girls' Generation (@GirlsGeneration) July 26, 2022

‘Forever 1’ marks the group’s 7th studio album and five years since their previous album, ‘Holiday Night’.

After releasing ‘Forever 1’, Girls’ Generation will appear as a full group and perform live at their agency SM Entertainment’s SMTOWN LIVE 2022: SMCU Express @ Human City Suwon concert on August 20. Group members Taeyeon and Hyoyeon will also be part of the line-up as soloists and perform together with project supergroup GOT The Beat.

Member YoonA will also star in MBC’s upcoming noir K-drama Big Mouth alongside Lee Jong-suk. The actors, playing married couple Go Mi-ho and Park Chang-ho respectively, pursue a murder case and the villain who framed Park.

Earlier this year in May, YoonA gave updates on this long-awaited Girls’ Generation comeback via an Instagram Live broadcast. She confirmed that the group “talk often, have a lot of meetings, and now I’m recording and preparing [for] that”.