Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon announces 2024 ‘Cherry Blossom’ tour

Girls’ Generation member Hyoyeon, who performs solo under the moniker DJ HYO, has announced her 2024 ‘Cherry Blossom’ tour.

Today (February 7), Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon announced the dates for her upcoming ‘Cherry Blossom’ tour of the US, set to take place in March and April this year.

It’ll kick off on March 22 at Exchange LA in Los Angeles, California, followed by performance in Atlantic City, Atlanta and Austin throughout the rest of the month. In April, the musician will also hold shows in Chicago, Denver and San Francisco.

According to the announcement, more dates are expected to be added to Hyoyeon’s 2024 ‘Cherry Blossom’ US tour. Ticket details have yet to be revealed, but keep tabs on this page for the latest information.

The dates for Hyoyeon’s 2024 ‘Cherry Blossom’ tour are:

MARCH 2024

22: Los Angeles, California, Exchange LA

23: Atlantic City, New Jersey, HQ2 Nightclub

29: Atlanta, Georgia, District Atlanta

30: Austin, Texas, Summit Rooftop

APRIL 2024

05: Chicago, Illinois, Sound Bar

12: Denver, Colorado, Temple Club

13: San Francisco, California, Temple Club

Hyoyeon’s 2024 ‘Cherry Blossom’ shows will be the latest tour from the K-pop idol, following her October 2023 North America tour, which had featured shows in both the US and Canada.

Meanwhile, the singer’s last release was her August 2023 single ‘Picture’. In 2022, she dropped her first mini-album ‘Deep’, which featured the title track of the same name, as well as past singles ‘Second’ featuring BIBI, ‘Dessert’ featuring (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon and ‘Sober’.