Here’s when Hyoyeon of Girls’ Generation will make her comeback with ‘Picture’

Girls’ Generation member and K-pop soloist Hyoyeon has begun teasing her new single ‘Picture’.

On August 17 at midnight KST, the singer unveiled new teaser photos for her upcoming return. Titled ‘Picture’, the digital single is due out August 22 at 6pm KST. At the time of publishing, SM Entertainment has yet to share if the project will include any B-sides.

‘Picture’ comes over a year after Hyoyeon’s last comeback with her first mini-album ‘Deep’ in May 2022. Besides its title track of the same name, that record also included past singles like ‘Second’ featuring BIBI, ‘Dessert’ featuring (G)I-DLE’s Soyeon and her debut single ‘Sober’.

Her last music release was with SM project girl group GOT The Beat, which is completed by BoA, Girls’ Generation bandmate Taeyeon, Red Velvet’s Wendy and Seulgi and aespa’s Karina and Winter. The septet released their first mini-album ‘Stamp On It’ in January, a year after they debuted with the single ‘Step Back’.

In other Girls’ Generation news, member Sunny announced in an Instagram post last week that she had left SM Entertainment after 16 years with the agency.

“Looking back, there are so many people I have been grateful to for the past 16 years. My precious members who are like another me, my loving family, staff members who were always by our sides, and fans who gave us strength through their existences alone,” she wrote.

The singer added that she is in the process of “tak[ing] courage to see myself in a new environment from a different perspective”.