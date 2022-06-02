Watch the remastered music video for Girls’ Generation’s iconic single ‘Gee’ in 4K

SM Entertainment has remastered the music video for Girls’ Generation‘s hit 2009 single ‘Gee’.

The iconic song was initially released in January 2009 as the title track of the girl group’s first mini-album of the same name, while the original music video on YouTube was uploaded onto the streaming platform on June 8, 2009.

The song’s video treatment notably starred SHINee member Minho as a shopkeeper who arranged nine mannequins for a window display before closing the store was for the day. However, as he left, the mannequins came to life as the members of Girls’ Generation.

The music video’s remaster and re-release is part of SM Entertainment’s “SM x YouTube Remastering Project”, which aims to reintroduce the history of K-pop given the genre’s widespread popularity today.

The project will include remasters of music videos and tracks by past SM Entertainment acts, as well as remakes and covers of early K-pop hits by the agency’s current roster of artists.

Prior to the remastered version of ‘Gee’, SM Entertainment also similarly released a remaster of SHINee’s debut track ‘Replay’ in April this year. aespa also unveiled their rendition of S.E.S.’s 1998 hit ‘Dreams Come True’ for the project previously.

In other Girls’ Generation news, it was confirmed last month that the iconic K-pop girl group are set to make a long-awaited comeback this August in celebration of their 15th anniversary. All eight members will be involved in the release and promotion of the new album, which will mark the group’s first music in five years.

Member YoonA provided an update on the progress of the album’s creation earlier this week, telling fans in a live broadcast that she was “preparing for the Girls’ Generation album right now”, and as a result has met up with her bandmates “really often”.