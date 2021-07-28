Girls’ Generation reportedly to reunite for the first time in four years

Iconic K-pop girl group Girls’ Generation are reportedly set to reunite for the first time since 2017.

Earlier today (July 28), South Korean news outlet News1 reported that all eight members of Girls’ Generation are currently in talks to appear on the popular South Korean variety programme You Quiz On The Block, hosted by comedian Yoo Jae-suk.

A representative of tVN, the channel that distributes and broadcasts You Quiz On The Block, later confirmed to Newsen that the members of the group, as well as their respective agencies, are currently in discussions to appear on the show together. However, the rep also noted that a broadcast date for the episode has yet to be determined.

Advertisement

If discussions for the Girls’ Generation’s appearance on You Quiz On The Block are successful, it would be their first official activity as a full group in since 2017. In the same years, members Seohyun, Tiffany and Sooyoung departed from longtime agency SM Entertainment in 2017.

Earlier this month, Girls’ Generation sparked rumours of a reunion after an official, verified Tiktok account for the group was launched. The account has since accumulated almost 90,000 followers at the time of writing, though only two videos have been uploaded, and both were to promote of leader Taeyeon’s recent solo single ‘Weekend’.

Meanwhile, Tiffany is set to appear in Mnet’s upcoming reality TV competition Girls Planet 999 as a mentor, alongside soloist and ex-Wonder Girls singer Sunmi. Meanwhile, members of girl groups such as CLC, Cherry Bullet and BVNDIT are set to participate as contestants in the series.