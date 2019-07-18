Girls’ Generation share moments from their surprise mini-reunion

But Tiffany and Sunny were missing in action

On Wednesday (July 17), six members of K-pop group Girls’ Generation gathered for a spontaneous mini-reunion.

Seohyun took to Instagram Stories to share a pair of images from the group’s impromptu hangout session, which included members Hyoyeon, Sooyoung, Yuri, YoonA and Taeyeon, as well as two adorable puppies. Tiffany Young and Sunny were not present.

“Girls’ Generation sudden gathering. We miss Tiffany and Soon Kyu [Sunny’s real name],” she captioned in Korean on one image, as translated by Soompi.

Sooyoung also highlighted the gathering on her Instagram account, with a black-and-white selfie of the group that was captioned, “We’re also someone’s Girls’ Generation unnies (a Korean term used by a younger girl when referring to an older female).” In her preceding stories, she posted images of Lady Gaga and 90s K-pop group Fin.K.L, calling them her “unnies”.

Girls’ Generation last released music as a full group in August 2017, when they dropped ‘Holiday Night’ in celebration of their then-10th anniversary.

Since then, the members have embarked on a number of solo endeavours. In February, Tiffany Young dropped her debut ‘Lips on Lips’ EP, which was followed by a documentary detailing the project’s journey. Hyoyeon is set to release her new single, ‘Badster’, on Saturday under the moniker DJ Hyo. And Taeyeon recently topped the South Korean Gaon charts with her single ‘Four Seasons’.