Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung and Yoon Park to star in MBC’s upcoming K-drama

MBC has announced the main cast for its upcoming K-drama, Please Send a Fan Letter (literal title).

On September 15, MBC announced that Girls’ Generation member Sooyoung and Forecasting Love and Weather’s Yoon Park are set to star as the leads for Please Send a Fan Letter, a romantic comedy that follows a father who wants to preserve his daughter’s innocence by sending fake replies to her fan mail.

According to a report by Osen, Sooyoung will be playing Han Kang-hee, an actress who is facing a crisis over a fan letter. Yoon Park will play Bang Jung-suk, a single father who is raising his daughter, who is undergoing chemotherapy for her leukaemia.

Advertisement

The series will be helmed by Jung Sang-hee, one of the co-directors for From Now On, Showtime! Production for the Please Send a Fan Letter is currently ongoing, and the series is set to premiere sometime this November.

Further details, such as the number of episodes and an exact premiere date, will be released at a later date.

In other news, a safety notice has been issued to Koreans residing in Suriname amid controversy over Netflix’s series, Narco-Saints, which is set in Suriname.

On Tuesday (September 13), the Korean embassy in Venezuela – which also oversees relations with Suriname – issued a statement advising Koreans residing in the South American country to pay attention to their safety.

“Please pay attention to your safety, and if there are any concerns or need for help, please notify us through the local president of the Korean community immediately,” the statement reads.