Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany Young is Moschino’s latest house ambassador

Korean-American singer Tiffany Young of Girls’ Generation is Moschino’s newest house ambassador.

The Italian luxury fashion house announced the appointment of Tiffany Young on their official Instagram page, where the brand noted that the K-pop idol would star in its upcoming Fall/Winter 2023 campaign. According to Women’s Wear Daily, the campaign is expected to be released by the end of August.

“I’m honoured to be a part of the Moschino family,” Tiffany Young said of the new partnership, per Moschino’s Instagram post. “I can not wait for this exciting journey with such a storied Italian House.”

“Her bold singular approach to all facets of music, film and fashion align seamlessly with the brand’s design and commitment to timeless excellence,” Massimo Ferretti, chairman of Moschino’s parent company Aeffe Group, told Women’s Wear Daily of the appointment.

The K-pop idol also announced her new ambassadorship with a post on her personal Instagram account. “honored to be a part of the family & am beyond excited for our future together 🤍,” she added.

Tiffany Young made her debut in 2007 with the K-pop girl group Girls’ Generation, before releasing solo music in 2016 with ‘I Just Wanna Dance’. She would later make her English debut in 2018 with ‘Over My Skin’, before releasing the EP ‘Lips on Lips’.

Aside from music, Young also made her TV debut in the popular 2022 K-drama series Reborn Rich. Elsewhere, she has also appeared in South Korean productions of the Broadway musicals Fame and Chicago.

Last December, the singer also signed an exclusive contract with Sublime Artist Agency. It marked the first time the star has signed with a South Korean entertainment agency since her departure from SM Entertainment in 2017.