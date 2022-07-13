Girls Generation to perform live at SMTown Live concert

Girls’ Generation are set to have an onstage reunion at the upcoming ‘SMTOWN LIVE’ concert this August.

Yesterday (July 12), SM Entertainment released the final line-up of artists scheduled to perform at its first in-person SMTOWN event in five years, titled ‘SMTOWN LIVE 2022: SMCU Express @ Human City Suwon’. The concert will be taking place on August 20, at the Suwon World Cup Stadium.

In the list of performing acts, which include veteran groups BoA, TVXQ and Super Junior, Girls’ Generation are listed as a separate act set to perform during the show. Members Taeyeon and Hyoyeon are also listed as solo performers and are expected to perform with supergroup GOT The Beat.

Girls’ Generation’s upcoming performance will see the group reunite ahead of their much-anticipated comeback for the first time since since their indefinite hiatus that began in October 2017. The group are set to release a new album in celebration of their 15th anniversary this August, with all eight members involved in the promotions leading up to their new record’s release.

Last month, member YoonA shared an update on the group’s album creation progress through a live broadcast. In it, she confirmed that she was “preparing for the Girls’ Generation album right now”, and has met up with her bandmates “really often” as a result.

“[We] talk often, have a lot of meetings, and now I’m recording and preparing that,” she added. “I’m really looking forward to meeting you again after a long time.”