Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany Young to go on month-long break due to “ongoing health reasons”

Tiffany Young of Girls’ Generation will be taking a month-long break from upcoming activities due to “ongoing health reasons”, according to her label.

Earlier today (November 14), Sublime Artist Agency released a statement to its official website announcing the K-pop idol’s upcoming absence at pre-scheduled activities. “Recently, Tiffany underwent a medical examination due to ongoing health concerns and received a recommendation from medical staff that she will need approximately two weeks of sufficient rest and stability,” the statement read, as translated by Soompi.

“After careful discussions with the artist, we have decided to temporarily halt her scheduled activities to allow sufficient time for her recovery,” Sublime continued. “We sincerely apologise to the many fans who have been looking forward to Tiffany Young’s activities and kindly ask for your understanding. Tiffany Young is anticipated to resume activities approximately one month from now.”

Young’s last solo music release came in 2019, though she participated in the writing, recording and release of Girls’ Generation’s reunion album ‘Forever 1’ in 2022. She signed to Sublime Artist Agency last December and was named a Moschino house ambassador in August.

In other Girls’ Generation news, Young’s bandmate Taeyeon recently announced the long-awaited release of her upcoming mini-album titled ‘To. X’. After months of delays, the record will be officially released on November 27. The singer’s label, SM Entertainment, first said in February 2023 that it was planning to release new music by the SNSD member this April. However, that never materialised.

This planned release was later pushed back to the third quarter of 2023, according to a preview of upcoming music releases SM Entertainment published in May 2023. However, Taeyeon did not release any new music within that time frame.

Following Taeyeon’s announcement, SM Entertainment also published a preview of the music and concert line-ups from its roster of artists scheduled for the first quarter of 2024. This includes mini-albums, singles and more from the likes of NCT’s Taeyong and Ten, RIIZE, aespa and more.