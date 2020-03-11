NME announce Girls to the Front stage at Long Division Festival

This June NME will be collaborating with Long Division Festival, hosting a Girls to the Front stage at the event.

We’ll be taking over the Warehouse 23 venue on June 6, and hosting artists like Brix & The Extricated, Big Joanie and Peggy Sue.

This collaboration is an exciting addition to Girls to the Front, NME’s gig series showcasing female and non-binary talent, as well as celebrating gigs as a safe place for all genders. Previous shows have seen Charli XCX-created punk phenomenon Nasty Cherry make their UK debut at Girls To The Front, while we’ve also played host to other GTTF performers including Tove Lo, The Japanese House, Beabadoobee, Dream Wife, GIRLI, GLOWIE, Poppy and Black Honey among others.

The line-up for the NME Girls to the Front stage at Long Division Festival is:

Advertisement

The Lovely Eggs

She Drew The Gun

Brix & The Extricated

Big Joanie

Hands Off Gretel

Peggy Sue

Foundlings

Abbie Ozard

Life Model

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, Wakefield based cultural festival Long Division runs for four days and includes a massive multi-venue music festival on June 6 (which includes the NME stage).

The line-up for Long Division also includes The Futureheads, Beardyman and Lanterns On The Lake. Alongside the festival on June 6, there’ll also be a programme of fringe events including an U21’s stage curated by local band Macroscope and a new for 2020 event ‘Queer Division’, which is commissioned and organised by local LGBTQ+ artist The Bleeding Obvious.

Long Division Festival takes place on June 4 – 7 in Wakefield City Centre. The music festival, including NME’s Girls to the Front stage takes place on June 6, and tickets are on sale now.

Visit here for more information on NME events.