Glasgow Hydro warns fans not to camp outside venue ahead of Niall Horan gig

Niall Horan fans who plan to attend his gig at the Glasgow Hydro have been warned to not camp outside of the venue ahead of the show.

Attendees of the former One Direction star’s solo show were reminded that camping out is not permitted at any of The SEC’s (Scottish Event Campus) which include the OVO Hydro, SEC Armadillo and SEC Centre.

Horan is set to play the Hydro tomorrow, February 28 as part of his ‘The Show’ world tour. Visit here for any last-minute tickets.

The reminder comes a month after fans of The 1975 camped out for various nights in rough weather in attempts to secure a spot in the front row to watch Matty Healy and co perform as part of their ‘Still…At Their Very Best’ tour.

A spokesperson for the venue shared a statement in a Facebook post that read: “Please remember, early queuing on campus is discouraged – it won’t guarantee a place at the front of the stage.”

Visiting the OVO Hydro on Wednesday for Niall Horan's gig? Please remember, early queuing on Campus is discouraged – it won’t guarantee a place at the front of the stage! — OVO Hydro (@OVOHydro) February 26, 2024

We recommend visitors allow plenty of time to get through our security checks and into the venue, arriving for the doors open time as a general guide – don’t miss out on the action! — OVO Hydro (@OVOHydro) February 26, 2024

It continued: “Queuing/camping overnight on campus is not permitted. The safety of the public attending events on our campus is our highest priority, especially considering the active nature of our campus with other various events taking place.

“We recommend visitors allow plenty of time to get through our security checks and into the venue, arriving for the doors open time as a general guide – don’t miss out on the action.”

Camping out for a gig has become a trend that many venues are seeking to stamp out. Back in 2018, Healy and Banquet Records warned The 1975 fans against queueing overnight for the band’s intimate gig in Kingston for Banquet Records’ New Slang night.

“Please don’t try camp out for the show on Thursday,” Healy tweeted. “And don’t think you’re sly like ‘yeah of course’ and then just try and do it anyway cos I’ve got people there who will stop you so it’s simply not gonna happen. It’s too cold. Don’t waste your time trying it as you will be moved x”

Back in November of last year, it was reported that Taylor Swift fans in Argentina had been camping out for the singer’s live ‘Eras’ shows since June.

First reported by Pitchfork, some Swifties went to extreme lengths to see the singer up close during the Latin American Leg of her tour – and had even been camping outside the arena for around five months.

As outlined in the report, four tents were stationed outside the River Plate Stadium in Buenos Aires, where Swift will played three back-to-back shows on November 9, 10 and 11.