Glasgow’s Nice N’ Sleazy venue has launched a fundraiser following the death of its beloved doorman ‘Big John Frazer’ last weekend.

Tributes to Frazer, who died “peacefully in his sleep,” were shared by the likes of Franz Ferdinand‘s Alex Kapranos, Arab Strap‘s Aidan Moffat and The Twilight Sad across social media on Monday (February 1).

A JustGiving page has now been set up as “people have been getting in touch wanting to contribute” to Frazer’s funeral expenses.

“So we thought this would be a nice way to show support to his family with the costs involved, especially when there are limits on how many can pay their respects at a service,” a description reads.

Posting a link to the page on their Twitter account, The Twilight Sad wrote: “After speaking with John’s family, Nice N’ Sleazy have arranged this fundraiser as it’s clear there are so many people wanting to support them with the costs involved, especially when there are limits on how many can pay their respects at a service.”

Nice N’ Sleazy staff said that they felt “fortunate and privileged to have John grace our doors for so long” in the message.

“He was a warm and caring human being who saw the best in people, even at their worst!!! We shall miss his larger than life presence, his hugs, his incredible laugh and beautiful smile, his wind ups, his pint of tea, his pocket of sweets and his deadly stare.

“He saw it all on our door, he was a much loved character on Sauchiehall St, he loved his job and he loved people.”

Writing on Twitter earlier this week, Alex Kapranos said he would remember Frazer as being “very jovial” and “compassionate”, but who was “firm” in his job guarding the iconic Scottish venue.

John Baillie Jr, a former Nice N’ Sleazy employee, said: “If they could have a proper funeral the place would be packed out the door – I hope he knew how loved he was.”