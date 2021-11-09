Glasgow nightclub trials technology to turn dancing into renewable energy

A nightclub in Glasgow is due to trial technology that uses heat from dancers’ bodies to generate renewable energy.

SWG3 will try out the BODYHEAT tech, which can be used to heat up or cool down the venue, in 2022.

It works by moving hot air from the club into a series of boreholes that then charge up as a thermal battery, eventually leading to savings of approximately 70 tonnes of CO2 per year.

The founder of Townrock Energy told BBC News that he hopes other clubs will follow suit.

“We’re really excited to actually take this global, said David Townsend. “We would love for different clubs in different cities to start to compete to be the most green and see off the back of that how they can get more customers, because the clubbing generation right now are very enlightened in regards to climate change.

What a night on Sunday celebrating our 𝗕𝗢𝗗𝗬𝗛𝗘𝗔𝗧 energy system at the venue with @HONEYDIJON! 𝗕𝗢𝗗𝗬𝗛𝗘𝗔𝗧 is an innovative new method of thermal control that will reduce our site’s energy usage, with potential savings of up to 70 tonnes of carbon a year. pic.twitter.com/EU118GFqjq — SWG3 (@SWG3glasgow) November 9, 2021

He added: “It will make a big difference for clubs to be able to say they’re net zero.”

SWG3 club’s trial comes as the music industry looks to ramp up tackling climate change.

Coldplay are one of the bands leading the charge. They announced recently details of their eco-friendly world tour, which will see them cut direct emissions by 50 per cent compared to their band’s last tour (2016-2017).

Measures include using 100 per cent renewable energy, having solar installations at every venue and kinetic flooring that generates power from people dancing.

Fans who travel to the shows by public transport will also be rewarded with discounts, while the band are donating 10 percent of all of their tour’s earnings to climate change organisations. One tree will also be planted for every ticket sold.

Elsewhere, Massive Attack have made efforts to reduce their carbon footprint by travelling to all their tour shows by rail.