Glasgow urged to mark anniversaries of Optimo and Sub Club

Glasgow city council has been urged to recognise the anniversaries of two major clubs in the city this year.

Sub Club will celebrate its 35th anniversary in 2022, while Optimo’s club night will be celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

A local councillor has asked the city council and its cultural branch to celebrate the anniversaries by giving the public opportunities to learn about the city’s electronic and club scene.

Councillor Jon Molyneux said (via Glasgow Live): “These businesses have helped Glasgow establish an enduring national and international reputation for producing and enjoying high quality electronic, house, and techno music.

“Council recognises their substantial cultural and economic impact on the city and their role in encouraging and nurturing a steady stream of talented DJs and producers, many of whom have gone on to achieve international success, and that this continues today.

“Council thanks their respective founders and key figures for their contributions to the city of Glasgow.”

He also went on to stress the importance of continuing to support the live music industry and clubs like these following the pandemic by offering “direct business support” and ensuring they are “not put at risk from neighbouring development through correct application of the Agent of Change principle in planning policy.”

Back in January, it was reported that the UK could soon be left with just 5,000 nightclubs in operation across the country.

The findings were made by two hospitality-focused software companies, Stampede and StoreKit, using data obtained from the Office of National Statistics (ONS).

The results showed that, despite an uptick in registered hospitality businesses since 2019, the UK’s nightlife sector is in decline. Between 2019-2020 and 2020-2021, the number of pubs, bars and clubs in the UK dropped, continuing a trend that has seen businesses in the sector shutting in high numbers for a decade.

According to the ONS, there were 10,040 registered clubs in the UK in 2010. However, by 2015 that number had fallen to 8,370 in 2015 and again to 6,985 by 2021. Using that data, the study predicts that the number of clubs in the UK will soon drop to 5,000 or less.

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the country’s nightlife sector has caused many establishments to face financial issues. The government responded with some financial assistance packages, though industry bodies and venues alike have called the support “woefully inadequate”.