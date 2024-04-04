Glass Animals announce 2024 ‘Tour Of The Earth’ dates in the UK, Europe and North America

Glass Animals have announced details of their new ‘Tour Of The Earth’, which will see them play live shows in the UK, Europe and North America later this year. Find ticket details below.

The new dates come following the band sharing news of their highly anticipated fourth studio album, ‘I Love You So F***ing Much’ yesterday (April 3). Set for release on July 19, the album is the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Dreamland’, and arrived alongside the band’s new single, ‘Creatures in Heaven’.

Now, Dave Bayley and co. have shared details of an upcoming 2024 tour, which will see them play over 40 shows across the UK, Europe and North America.

The shows kick off with a run of US tour dates, and start with an opening night at the PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte, NC on August 7. From there the North American dates continue across the remainder of August and September, with slots in Philadelphia, New York, Toronto, Nashville, Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles, Dallas and more. They wrap up with a show at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas on September 22.

The UK and European tour dates commence the following month, and launch with a show at the Zenith venue in Paris, France on October 15. Other shows across the month include slots in Brussels, Warsaw, Berlin, Milan, Amsterdam, Dublin and more, before the band head over to the UK for the final leg of the ‘Tour Of Earth’.

UK shows kick off in Glasgow’s OVO Hydro arena on November 1, and continue with slots in Manchester (November 2), Nottingham (3), Cardiff (5) and London (7).

The UK dates will feature support from The Big Moon, while international shows will see Glass Animals joined by the likes of Kevin Abstract, Eyedress and Blondshell. Tickets for all dates go live at 10am local time on April 11 and will be available here. Visit here for pre-sale information too.

Glass Animals’ 2024 North American tour dates are:

AUGUST

7 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion +

8 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre +

10 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann +

11 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center +

13 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

16 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park +

17 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion +

20 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage +

21 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center +

23 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center +

24 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre +

25 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center +

27 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena +

28 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island +

31 – Kansas City, KS – Azura Amphitheater ~^

SEPTEMBER

3 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre ~

4 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre ~

5 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre ~

7 – Seattle, WA – The Gorge Amphitheatre ~^

8 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena ~

11 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre ~

13 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ~

14 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum ~^

17 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ~

20 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion ~

21 – The Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ~

22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ~

Glass Animals’ 2024 European and UK tour dates are:

OCTOBER

15 – Paris, France – Zenith =

16 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National =

17 – Dusseldorf, Germany – Mitsubishi Electric Halle =

19 – Warsaw, Poland – Expo XXI =

20 – Berlin, Germany – Max-Schmeling-Halle =

22 – Milan, Italy – Alcatraz =

23 – Zurich, Switzerland – The Hall =

24 – Munich, Germany – Zenith =

26 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live =

30 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena =

NOVEMBER

1 – Glasgow, United Kingdom – OVO Hydro =

2 – Manchester, United Kingdom – Co-op Live =

3 – Nottingham, United Kingdom – Motorpoint Arena =

5 – Cardiff, United Kingdom – Utilita Arena =

7 – London, United Kingdom – The O2 =

Support Key

+ Kevin Abstract

~ Eyedress

^ Blondshell

= The Big Moon

As aforementioned, Glass Animals recently shared details of their upcoming album and dropped the lead single from the project in the form of ‘Creatures In Heaven’.

Speaking about its existential themes, frontman Dave Bayley said: “It’s about a moment in time, be it a split second or a year or whatever, having the capacity to be enormously formative and life-changing.

“Even if it is over. Or if it doesn’t go as planned. Or if it dies too soon. It is still fucking beautiful. The love and care and the feeling in that moment lives forever. It never really dies. If that’s how you choose to see it.”

The announcement follows the news last week that the band will play two shows later this year – in Wild West, California on April 11 and Mexico City on April 15.

Glass Animals’ last new music was 2020’s ‘Dreamland’, a record which NME gave four stars: “‘Dreamland’ is stuffed with effervescent nuggets of pop gold. It’s a sun-drenched record of summer tunes that will sound even better when heard at festivals with a tinnie in hand. Yet look behind glittering shells of these tunes and you’ll find hugely personal stories, told with new strength and resilience.”

NME also spoke with Glass Animals in 2022, where they shared their experiences about working with Florence Welch: “I learned so much from [Florence]. We did a bunch of sessions for the new album, and I was blown away. I was like, ‘Woah, how do I compete with this real force of nature when it comes to songwriting?’

He continued: “I had to hold my own and I think we made a really wicked album. She’s a brilliant songwriter. Shout out to Florence: thank you for letting me work on your record, I feel really lucky.”