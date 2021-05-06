Glass Animals announce North American dates of ‘Dreamland’ tour, reschedule EU dates for 2022

Glass Animals have announced North American stops for their ‘Dreamland’ tour – and confirmed rescheduled EU dates for 2022.
The band’s tour in support of 2020 album ‘Dreamland’ will now begin in the United States this August and hit pause in October after a stop in Santa Barbara, California. Glass Animals will then return to the UK to perform, and head back to North America in March 2022 for a month of shows. They will then hop over to Europe in May.
While in the US, Glass Animals will play a few festival slots: Bonnaroo, Life Is Beautiful and Outside Lands.
The ‘Dreamland’ tour was originally planned to launch this month, culminating in an engagement at London’s Alexandra Palace. Due to continued coronavirus restrictions in the UK, these domestic shows are now scheduled for November.
The band announced the list of dates on socials with snapshots taken at past tours.
Glass Animals have recently collaborated with other artists to reimagine tracks from ‘Dreamland’, from a version of hit single ‘Heat Waves’ with iann dior to live performances with Holly Humberstone and Arlo Parks.
They also contributed a ‘Playlist For Earth’ to a new climate change campaign.
Glass Animals’ US and EU 2021-2022 dates for the ‘Dreamland’ tour are:
AUGUST 2021
Monday 30 — Lewiston, NY, Artpark
Tuesday 31 — Brooklyn, NY, Prospect Park Bandshell
SEPTEMBER 2021
Wednesday 01 — Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE
Friday 03 — Manchester, TN, Bonnaroo
Saturday 04 — Charlotte, NC Charlotte, Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sunday 05 — Wilmington, NC, Riverfront Park Amphitheater
Tuesday 07 — St. Augustine, FL, St. Augustine Amphitheatre
Wednesday 08 — Atlanta, GA, Coca-Cola Roxy
Thursday 09 — Birmingham, AL, Avondale Brewing Company
Saturday 11 — Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall
Sunday 12 — Austin, TX, Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
Monday 13 — Irving, TX, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Wednesday 15 — Phoenix, AZ, Arizona Federal Theatre
Friday 17 — Las Vegas, NV, Life is Beautiful Festival
Saturday 18 — Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Forever Cemetery
Wednesday 22 — Kansas City, KS, Azura Amphitheater
Friday 24 — Columbus, OH, EXPRESS LIVE! – Outdoor Amphitheater
Monday 27 — Richmond, VA, Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
Tuesday 28 — Philadelphia, PA, Skyline Stage @ The Mann
Wednesday 29 — Boston, MA, Leader Bank Pavilion
OCTOBER 2021
Friday 01 — Cleveland, OH, Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
Saturday 02 — Detroit, MI, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
Thursday 28 — Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara Bowl
Friday 29 — San Francisco, CA, Outside Lands Festival
MARCH 2022
Tuesday 08 — Portland, OR, Keller Auditorium
Thursday 10 — Vancouver, BC, Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Friday 11 — Seattle, WA, WaMu Theater
Sunday 13 — Salt Lake City, UT, The Union
Monday 14 — Denver, CO, The Mission Ballroom
Wednesday 16 — Madison, WI, The Sylvee
Thursday 17 — Minneapolis, MN, The Armory
Friday 18 — Chicago, IL, University of Illinois at Chicago – Credit Union 1 Arena
Sunday 20 — Milwaukee, WI, Riverside Theater
Monday 21 — Indianapolis, IN, Murat Theatre
Tuesday 22 — Louisville, KY, The Louisville Palace Theater
Wednesday 23 — Saint Louis, MO, The Factory
Monday 28 — Asheville, NC, Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
Tuesday 29 — Washington, DC, The Anthem
APRIL 2022
Friday 01 — Toronto, ON, TBD
Sunday 03 — Montreal, QC, MTELUS
MAY 2022
Wednesday 11 — Amsterdam, NL, Paradiso
Friday 13 — Utrecht, NL, Tivolivredenburg
Saturday 14 — Paris, FR, Le Bataclan
Sunday, 15 — Antwerp, BL, Trix
Tuesday, 17 — Cologne, DE, Live Music Hall
Wednesday, 18 — Berlin, DE, Columbiahalle