Glass Animals announce North American dates of ‘Dreamland’ tour, reschedule EU dates for 2022

Glass Animals have announced North American stops for their ‘Dreamland’ tour – and confirmed rescheduled EU dates for 2022.

The band’s tour in support of 2020 album ‘Dreamland’ will now begin in the United States this August and hit pause in October after a stop in Santa Barbara, California. Glass Animals will then return to the UK to perform, and head back to North America in March 2022 for a month of shows. They will then hop over to Europe in May.

While in the US, Glass Animals will play a few festival slots: Bonnaroo, Life Is Beautiful and Outside Lands.

The ‘Dreamland’ tour was originally planned to launch this month, culminating in an engagement at London’s Alexandra Palace. Due to continued coronavirus restrictions in the UK, these domestic shows are now scheduled for November.

The band announced the list of dates on socials with snapshots taken at past tours.

Glass Animals have recently collaborated with other artists to reimagine tracks from ‘Dreamland’, from a version of hit single ‘Heat Waves’ with iann dior to live performances with Holly Humberstone and Arlo Parks.

They also contributed a ‘Playlist For Earth’ to a new climate change campaign.

Glass Animals’ US and EU 2021-2022 dates for the ‘Dreamland’ tour are:

AUGUST 2021

Monday 30 — Lewiston, NY, Artpark

Tuesday 31 — Brooklyn, NY, Prospect Park Bandshell

SEPTEMBER 2021

Wednesday 01 — Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE

Friday 03 — Manchester, TN, Bonnaroo

Saturday 04 — Charlotte, NC Charlotte, Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sunday 05 — Wilmington, NC, Riverfront Park Amphitheater

Tuesday 07 — St. Augustine, FL, St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Wednesday 08 — Atlanta, GA, Coca-Cola Roxy

Thursday 09 — Birmingham, AL, Avondale Brewing Company

Saturday 11 — Houston, TX, White Oak Music Hall

Sunday 12 — Austin, TX, Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

Monday 13 — Irving, TX, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Wednesday 15 — Phoenix, AZ, Arizona Federal Theatre

Friday 17 — Las Vegas, NV, Life is Beautiful Festival

Saturday 18 — Los Angeles, CA, Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Wednesday 22 — Kansas City, KS, Azura Amphitheater

Friday 24 — Columbus, OH, EXPRESS LIVE! – Outdoor Amphitheater

Monday 27 — Richmond, VA, Virginia Credit Union LIVE!

Tuesday 28 — Philadelphia, PA, Skyline Stage @ The Mann

Wednesday 29 — Boston, MA, Leader Bank Pavilion

OCTOBER 2021

Friday 01 — Cleveland, OH, Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Saturday 02 — Detroit, MI, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Thursday 28 — Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara Bowl

Friday 29 — San Francisco, CA, Outside Lands Festival

MARCH 2022

Tuesday 08 — Portland, OR, Keller Auditorium

Thursday 10 — Vancouver, BC, Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Friday 11 — Seattle, WA, WaMu Theater

Sunday 13 — Salt Lake City, UT, The Union

Monday 14 — Denver, CO, The Mission Ballroom

Wednesday 16 — Madison, WI, The Sylvee

Thursday 17 — Minneapolis, MN, The Armory

Friday 18 — Chicago, IL, University of Illinois at Chicago – Credit Union 1 Arena

Sunday 20 — Milwaukee, WI, Riverside Theater

Monday 21 — Indianapolis, IN, Murat Theatre

Tuesday 22 — Louisville, KY, The Louisville Palace Theater

Wednesday 23 — Saint Louis, MO, The Factory

Monday 28 — Asheville, NC, Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

Tuesday 29 — Washington, DC, The Anthem

APRIL 2022

Friday 01 — Toronto, ON, TBD

Sunday 03 — Montreal, QC, MTELUS

MAY 2022

Wednesday 11 — Amsterdam, NL, Paradiso

Friday 13 — Utrecht, NL, Tivolivredenburg

Saturday 14 — Paris, FR, Le Bataclan

Sunday, 15 — Antwerp, BL, Trix

Tuesday, 17 — Cologne, DE, Live Music Hall

Wednesday, 18 — Berlin, DE, Columbiahalle