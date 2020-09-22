Glass Animals announce special ‘Live In The Internet’ performance

Glass Animals have announced a special live-streamed performance for next month, Live In The Internet.

The Oxford outfit will showcase their latest album ‘Dreamland’ as a full band on October 15, with the online broadcast set to feature special guests, set design and creative fan interaction.

According to a press release, the band plan to “reimagine their globally renowned live show to create a one time only virtual gig/experience” with the broadcast, which will be filmed within a “striking virtual space”.

“I think 90 percent of a live concert’s atmosphere comes from the crowd. It’s about that togetherness and everyone getting on the same level and everyone in the room being part of the same thing,” explained frontman Dave Bayley. “It’s impossible to create that same feeling on the internet. That’s why people still go to sports matches instead of just watching on the TV.

“That atmosphere doesn’t exist on the internet BUT…the internet is good for interacting in a different way. It’s the most powerful thing in the world. You can do things on the internet that you can’t do in real life. It is a new type of performance space. Just like you’d perform and interact differently in a tiny club to how you’d perform in a stadium…you have to interact differently on the web.”

Bayley went on to say that the band looked at how social media and gaming companies had come up with pioneering methods of online interaction, which inspired their vision for the live project.

“So, we’re going to try to do something with that in mind, instead of just performing live to a totally empty room,” he said. “We did that like every day on our first tour when we started the band and it’s really not so fun!”

You can watch the announcement video above.

Live In The Internet will broadcast across the following four timezones: UK/Ireland/Europe (8pm), East Coast USA/South America, West Coast USA/Central America, and Australia/New Zealand/Asia. Tickets will go on sale here at 9am this Friday (September 25).

Speaking to NME last month, Dave Bayley hinted at a potential “expansion pack” for ‘Dreamland’ featuring new collaborations.