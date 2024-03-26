Glass Animals announce tour dates and tease space-age new music video: “Incoming…”

Glass Animals have announced their 2024 tour dates and teased a brand new music video.

The Oxford band have wiped their social media and replaced it with three videos announcing live shows, and seemingly hinting at a space-age music video.

“Testing…1…2…3,” they wrote. “Greetings human of Earth. We’ve missed you, and can’t wait to see you all.” They went on name two locations for shows in ‘The Wild West, CA, USA’ and ‘Mexico City, Mexico, Earth’. No dates have been given so far.

Then, Glass Animals posted a video with the caption: “incoming…”. The video takes us through the cosmos, narrowly avoiding floating eyeballs and dolphins through the ‘International Shame Station’, before landing on top of a building with ‘ILYSFM’ graffitied on its roof. Vocalist Dave Bayley can be heard singing: “What you think about when you think about love?”. Watch the mysterious trailer below:

Glass Animals’ last new music was 2020’s ‘Dreamland’, a record which NME gave four stars: “‘Dreamland’ is stuffed with effervescent nuggets of pop gold. It’s a sun-drenched record of summer tunes that will sound even better when heard at festivals with a tinnie in hand. Yet look behind glittering shells of these tunes and you’ll find hugely personal stories, told with new strength and resilience.

“So stick on your headphones, close your eyes and take a trip to ‘Dreamland’ – you won’t want to leave.”

We also spoke with Glass Animals in 2022, where they shared their experiences about working with Florence Welch: “I learned so much from [Florence]. We did a bunch of sessions for the new album, and I was blown away. I was like, ‘Woah, how do I compete with this real force of nature when it comes to songwriting?’

He continued: “I had to hold my own and I think we made a really wicked album. She’s a brilliant songwriter. Shout out to Florence: thank you for letting me work on your record, I feel really lucky.”

In other news, Glass Animals’ ‘Heat Waves’ was announced as one of the highest-selling singles of 2022.