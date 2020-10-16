Glass Animals and Arlo Parks team up on new version of ‘Tangerine’

Glass Animals and Arlo Parks have teamed up on a new version of ‘Tangerine’ – scroll down to hear it now.

The track originally appeared without Parks on Glass Animals’ latest album ‘Dreamland’, which was released in August.

This new take on the song premiered last night (October 15) during the Oxford band’s ‘Live In The Internet’ livestream gig, where Parks joined them on stage. The studio version was officially released shortly after the show.

“I used to know the way you smiled and how you like your tea,” the London solo artist sings on her verse on ‘Tangerine’. Listen to it below now.

‘Tangerine’ isn’t the first time that the two acts have worked together. Parks and Glass Animals frontman Dave Bayley joined up on a cover of Drake’s hit single ‘Hotline Bling’ in April as part of the band’s ‘Quarantine Covers’ series.

Other covers in the video sessions included Nirvana’s ‘Heart Shaped Box’ and Lana Del Rey’s ‘Young And Beautiful’.

In a four-star review of ‘Dreamland’, NME said: “[This album] is stuffed with effervescent nuggets of pop gold. It’s a sun-drenched record of summer tunes that will sound even better when heard at festivals with a tinnie in hand. Yet look behind glittering shells of these tunes and you’ll find hugely personal stories, told with new strength and resilience.”

Parks recently shared on Twitter that she had completed work on her debut album. “Wtf the album is like done done,” she told her fans last week (October 8). “Like DONE DONE.”