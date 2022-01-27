Glass Animals become the first UK band to top Spotify’s global singles chart

Glass Animals have become the first UK band to reach the top of Spotify‘s global singles chart.

The Oxford four-piece have hit the heights through the continued success of their 2020 single ‘Heat Waves’, which originally featured on their third studio album ‘Dreamland’.

The track, which has been streamed over 1.1billion times on Spotify, has now hit the top of Spotify’s Global Top 50 Chart, making Glass Animals the first British band to reach the top spot.

Advertisement

‘Heat Waves’, which is solely credited to Glass Animals frontman Dave Bayley, is currently amassing over 4.26million streams a day on Spotify.

The song has been nominated for a BRIT Award for ‘Song Of The Year’, while Glass Animals are up for both Best Band In The World and Best Band From The UK: Supported by Pizza Express at the BandLab NME Awards 2022.

‘Heat Waves’, which was re-released in March 2021 featuring a new verse by Iann Dior, helped Glass Animals make US chart history back in November.

The song reached number 10 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 for the first time that month, having already spent 42 weeks on the chart.

It was the longest climb to the top 10 in US chart history: beating American Idol winner Carrie Underwood, whose 2006 single ‘Before He Cheats’ took 38 weeks to reach the same position.

Advertisement

Back in December Glass Animals covered Lorde‘s ‘Solar Power’ for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

The Oxford band took on the title track from the New Zealand singer’s recent third album, as well as playing their own tracks ‘I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)’ and ‘Heat Waves’, for the session.